Thomas Frimpong, father of the late Javits Frimpong, addressed the Church of Pentecost congregation in the Bronx after his son's passing

The grieving father shared what Javits said to doctors in his final moments, leaving church members emotional

Thomas Frimpong asked the congregation to keep him in their prayers as he visibly struggled to hold back tears

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Thomas Frimpong, the father of the late Javits Frimpong, has moved a congregation to tears after sharing the heartbreaking final words his son spoke before he died.

Thomas Frimpong moves Bronx church members to tears as he recalls his late son Javits’ final words to doctors. Image credit: DjelicS/iStock, The 1957 News/FB

Source: UGC

Speaking before members of the Church of Pentecost in the Bronx, the grieving father shared that his son's last words to the attending doctor were:

"Please don't let me die."

Thomas told the congregation that the haunting image of his son running for his life and those desperate words to the doctor continue to replay in his mind.

He struggled to hold back tears throughout his address, visibly carrying the weight of his loss.

Thomas Frimpong asks church for prayers

The family visited the church to express gratitude for the support shown during the difficult period surrounding Javits' burial.

During this visit, Thomas opened up about the final moments of his son's life.

"Please remember me in your prayers," the elderly man told the congregation as he fought to compose himself.

The Facebook post below has the video of Javits Frimpong's dad speaking to the church after his son's burial.

Reactions to Javits Frimpong's dad's address

The account of Javits' last words stirred strong emotions online, with many people responding to the story with grief and concern for the bereaved father.

Valentina Obeng wrote:

"Awwww hmmm, so sad. God help this man recover completely in Jesus name."

Alice Lusengo asked:

"If he said a few things in hospital, is it possible he mentioned the boys who were chasing him?"

Owusuaa Cynthia observed:

"This man is trying hard to be strong 😢."

Family buries Javits Frimpong in New York

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the final burial of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong, who was laid to rest in New York after being shot while walking to school.

The burial footage shows an excavator covering his grave, while his family continues to seek justice as police search for two other suspects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh