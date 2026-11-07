Canada released its 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, setting targets for temporary workers, international students, and permanent residents

The plan targets 220,000 new temporary workers and 150,000 international student arrivals for 2027, consistent with the previous year's figures

Canada's immigration authority outlined the official steps for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, to apply for work and study permits

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Canada has published its 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, confirming targets of 220,000 new temporary workers and 150,000 international student arrivals for 2027, alongside 380,000 new permanent residents.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released the plan as part of a broader government strategy described as balancing population growth management with the need to attract skilled global talent.

Canada announces plans to admit 220,000 temporary workers & 150,000 students in 2027. Image credit: Halfpoint Images, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

All three figures for 2027 remain consistent with the targets set in the previous year's plan, providing what the government called "predictability" for partners and the Canadian public.

Canada's 2027 immigration targets

The government framed the plan around three objectives: reducing demographic pressures, drawing in top-tier talent, and rebuilding public confidence in the immigration system. Officials said the targets are designed to complement Canada's workforce rather than simply expand the population.

The 380,000 permanent resident target sits alongside the temporary and student figures as part of a coordinated three-year outlook, giving prospective applicants and institutional partners a longer planning horizon than a single-year announcement would allow.

How to apply for work or study permit

For prospective temporary workers applying from outside Canada, including those in Ghana, IRCC requires applicants to first secure a job offer from a Canadian employer. In most cases, the employer must determine whether a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is required and, if so, obtain a positive LMIA before the worker submits an application.

Applicants then gather supporting documents, including a valid passport, proof of qualifications, and relevant employment paperwork, before completing an online application through an IRCC secure account. Biometrics submission at an authorised Visa Application Centre may also be required during the process.

For those seeking a study permit, the first step is obtaining a letter of acceptance from a Canadian Designated Learning Institution. Applicants may also need a Provincial Attestation Letter or, for those intending to study in Quebec, a Quebec Acceptance Certificate. Supporting financial documents and the admission letter form the core of the application package, which is submitted online through an IRCC secure account. Processing fees and biometrics apply in this category as well. Students who receive approval are advised to follow IRCC instructions carefully regarding passport submission and travel document collection before departing for Canada.

The release of the multi-year plan signals Canada's intent to maintain a structured and predictable immigration intake as it navigates competing pressures around housing, public services, and labour market needs.

Canada lists 7 requirements for passport application guarantors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had released clear guidelines specifying who may serve as a guarantor for an adult passport application.

Under the guidelines, the guarantor must sign the designated section of the application form and endorse one of the two required passport photographs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh