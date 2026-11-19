Canada's Minister of Jobs and Families announced sweeping changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme on 6 November 2026

The reforms introduced three separate hiring caps for employers, with limits ranging from 10% to 20% depending on sector and location

Early childhood educators joined healthcare and construction workers among occupations granted special exemptions under the revised rules

Canada has overhauled its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme, introducing a tiered hiring cap system and doubling the maximum duration of approved work permits, effective 6 November 2026.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, announced the changes in Gatineau, Quebec.

Canada's TFW Programme introduces 10% to 20% hiring caps, doubles LMIA validity to two years and exempts early childhood educators Image credit: Vithun Khamsong, Pool/Getty Images

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The reforms target the Low-wage Stream of the programme and are designed to address labour shortages in sectors where qualified Canadian workers are unavailable, while maintaining the principle that Canadians take priority for available positions.

New hiring caps for employers

Under the revised framework, three distinct limits now govern how many temporary foreign workers an employer may take on relative to their total workforce. General low-wage stream employers are capped at 10% of their workforce.

Employers in communities that choose to participate in expanded access arrangements may raise that figure to 15%, subject to approval from their province or territory. Employers in priority sectors, including healthcare, construction, and food processing, retain the existing 20% cap that was already in place.

Alongside the hiring limits, Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications submitted from 6 November 2026 will be valid for up to two years, twice the previous one-year maximum. The extended approval window is intended to reduce administrative burden on employers navigating recurring applications.

Early childhood educators have also been added to the list of occupations exempt from processing restrictions in Census Metropolitan Areas where the unemployment rate sits at 6% or above, placing them alongside other priority-sector workers already granted that status.

Regional rules and provincial opt-in

A further layer of changes tied to provincial and territorial participation is scheduled to take effect on 1 March 2027. Under those rules, employers in rural communities will retain full access to all Low-wage Stream occupations, while employers in larger urban centres will face more targeted access, limited to roles flagged by the Canadian Occupational Projection System or identified by their respective province or territory.

The federal government also confirmed that provinces and territories will receive access to additional spaces under the Provincial Nominee Program. A time-limited provision will allow them to retain workers already in the country through existing federal economic immigration pathways.

The reforms represent the most significant restructuring of the TFW Programme's Low-wage Stream in recent years, with the government framing the changes as a balance between filling genuine labour gaps and protecting employment opportunities for Canadians.

Canada extends foreign worker hiring approval across sectors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had revised its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme.

The reforms, effective November 6, 2026, double the maximum approval period for employers hiring foreign nationals through the Low-wage Stream.

The changes were announced by Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu and are designed to ease the administrative burden on employers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh