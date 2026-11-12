Canada announced plans to prioritise tens of thousands of permanent residence applications from citizens of two specific countries

The fast-track initiative targets a combined total of 50,800 applicants under a dedicated immigration pathway

Immigration officials outlined the criteria and timelines that will govern the accelerated processing programme

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Canada has announced plans to fast-track the processing of 50,800 permanent residence applications submitted by citizens of two countries, in a move that signals a targeted shift in the country's immigration strategy.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed the initiative, which is designed to clear a significant backlog and offer a more direct route to permanent residency for qualifying applicants from the two nations.

Canadian government to fast-track 50,800 permanent residence applications for 2 countries. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Canada is prioritising these applications

The accelerated processing push forms part of a broader effort by Canadian authorities to manage immigration volumes more efficiently while honouring existing commitments to applicants who have been waiting in the queue.

Officials indicated that the fast-track pathway would apply to a combined pool of 50,800 individuals, with dedicated resources allocated to reduce delays that have historically stretched the process over several years.

The move reflects Canada's continued interest in attracting skilled and eligible migrants who can contribute to the country's economy and communities.

By streamlining the review of these applications, the government aims to bring greater certainty to applicants whose futures have been on hold pending a decision.

What applicants need to know

Eligible applicants under the fast-track scheme are expected to meet the standard permanent residence requirements, though the accelerated timeline means their files will be reviewed ahead of the general queue.

The IRCC has advised applicants to ensure their documentation is complete and up to date, as incomplete files could delay processing even under the expedited system.

Canada has in recent years positioned itself as one of the most welcoming destinations for immigrants, regularly setting ambitious annual admissions targets.

The latest initiative reinforces that posture while introducing a more selective, country-specific approach to managing application volumes within certain immigration categories.

Applicants from the two countries covered by this arrangement are encouraged to monitor official IRCC communications for updates on processing timelines and any additional steps required to benefit from the fast-track designation.

Canada names two overseas citizenship groups

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada had clarified which groups of people were eligible to claim citizenship without being resident in the country.

The announcement drew attention from Ghanaians in the diaspora who might have qualified under the outlined categories.

Immigration experts said understanding the criteria was key for eligible individuals who were looking to secure Canadian citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh