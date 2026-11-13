Canada's immigration authority announced plans to introduce facial biometric verification for electronic travel authorisation applicants

The proposed change would require eTA applicants to submit a facial scan as part of the screening process

Ghanaians who travel to Canada visa-free on certain passports or use the eTA route could be affected by the new requirement

Canada is preparing to introduce facial biometric screening for applicants of its Electronic Travel Authorisation, a development that could significantly affect Ghanaians and other African nationals travelling to the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the proposed change, which would require eTA applicants to submit a facial biometric scan as part of their application.

Canada plans facial biometric checks for its eTA applicants. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The eTA is a pre-travel requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals flying into Canada, allowing them to board flights without a full visa.

What the new biometric requirement means

Under the proposed framework, applicants would have their facial images captured and verified against existing identity documents during the eTA screening process.

The move is intended to strengthen border security and reduce identity fraud, according to IRCC.

Currently, eTA holders are not required to provide biometrics beyond a standard passport check.

The facial recognition layer would add a new dimension to identity verification, bringing the eTA process closer in rigour to Canada's existing visa biometric requirements, which already include fingerprints and photographs for many applicants.

The IRCC stated: "IRCC is exploring the use of facial biometrics as a tool to verify the identity of eTA applicants before they travel to Canada."

No firm implementation date has been announced, and the proposal remains under review.

What this means for Ghanaians travelling to Canada

For Ghanaian nationals, Canada remains a popular destination for education, work, and family visits.

Most Ghanaians travelling to Canada are required to obtain a full visa, which already involves biometric enrolment at designated application centres.

However, Ghanaian dual citizens holding passports from visa-exempt countries, including the United Kingdom, could be affected by the eTA changes if they travel on those passports.

Additionally, Ghanaian students and professionals who may be transitioning between permit types or applying under special arrangements should monitor updates from IRCC closely.

The expanded use of facial biometrics aligns with a broader global trend among destination countries to tighten entry screening.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and several European nations have already implemented or expanded biometric capture at borders and during application processes.

Travellers are advised to check the official IRCC website for updates on when and how the facial biometric requirement will be enforced, and to ensure their travel documents are current before making any bookings.

Canada to transition 100,000 workers permanently

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada's immigration minister announced a major plan to move up to 100,000 foreign workers and their families to permanent residence in 2027.

The minister revealed how provinces and territories could use additional allocations to support the transition of temporary workers.

The announcement drew attention from Ghanaians in Canada who could be among those affected by the new pathway.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh