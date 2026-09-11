Canada requires eligible foreign nationals to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation before boarding a flight to the country

The Canadian government set the eTA application fee at CAD $7 (GH₵57.96), which applicants pay online during the process

Travellers from certain countries are exempt from the eTA requirement, though separate entry rules apply to them

Foreigners planning to travel to Canada in 2026 are required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before they can board a flight to the country, and the Canadian government has outlined exactly how much the process costs.

The eTA is a digital entry requirement linked electronically to a traveller's passport.

Canada lists how much its eTA cost in 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It is mandatory for visa-exempt foreign nationals flying into Canada, meaning eligible travellers must secure one before departure rather than on arrival.

What the eTA costs and who needs one

The application fee for a Canadian eTA stands at CAD $7 (approximately GH₵57.96).

Applicants pay this fee online as part of the application process, which is completed entirely through the official Government of Canada website.

Most applications are approved within minutes, though some may take several days if additional documentation is required.

The eTA is valid for up to five years or until the applicant's passport expires, whichever comes first.

During that period, holders may make multiple trips to Canada, with each stay permitted for up to six months.

It is worth noting that not all foreign nationals need an eTA.

Citizens of countries that require a visa to enter Canada are not eligible for the eTA and must instead apply through the standard visa process.

United States citizens are also exempt, as they are permitted to enter Canada using a valid US passport without any additional travel authorisation.

How to apply for a Canadian eTA

The application is submitted through the Government of Canada's official immigration portal.

Applicants are required to provide a valid passport, an active email address, and a credit or debit card to cover the CAD $7 fee.

Once approved, the eTA is electronically linked to the passport used during the application and does not need to be printed or carried separately.

Travellers are advised to apply well in advance of their intended departure date, even though most approvals are processed quickly, to allow time in case further review is needed.

Canada remains one of the most visited destinations in the world, attracting tourists, students, and business travellers from across Africa and beyond.

The eTA system was introduced to streamline entry for visa-exempt nationals while maintaining border security standards.

Canada announces groups who cannot apply for eTA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Canadian government had published updated directives identifying three categories of travellers who were barred from applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

Canadian citizens, including dual nationals, were among those prohibited from using the eTA system when flying into Canada.

Permanent residents of Canada and travellers holding a valid Canadian visa also fell under the restriction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh