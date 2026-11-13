India announced plans to rename its tourist visa to 'Visitor Visa' and introduce two distinct sub-categories under the new system

The policy change is expected to affect how travellers, including Ghanaians, apply for short-term entry into India

Indian authorities say the restructured visa framework is designed to better reflect the varying purposes of short-term visits to the country

India is set to overhaul its tourist visa framework by renaming it the "Visitor Visa" and splitting it into two separate categories, a move that could directly affect Ghanaian travellers who regularly visit the country for business, trade, and tourism.

The Indian government announced the upcoming change as part of a broader effort to streamline its immigration processes and better distinguish between different types of short-term visitors entering the country.

India tourist visa becomes 'visitor visa' with 2 new categories. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

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India's New visitor visa framework

Under the proposed system, the existing tourist visa will give way to two new sub-categories.

According a report by Visa News, one will be designed for individuals travelling purely for leisure, sightseeing, or visiting family and friends, while the other will cater to those entering India for short-term business-related purposes such as attending meetings, conferences, or trade events.

Indian authorities indicated that the renaming and restructuring is intended to bring greater clarity to the application process, ensuring that the purpose of a visit is accurately captured from the outset.

The move aligns India's visa terminology more closely with international standards used by several other countries.

What this means for Ghanaian travellers

Ghana and India have maintained growing commercial and diplomatic ties over the years, with many Ghanaian traders, students, and professionals making regular trips to Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

The reclassification of the tourist visa is therefore relevant to a significant number of Ghanaian applicants who currently use the existing tourist visa for a mix of personal and professional visits.

Under the new framework, Ghanaian travellers will need to select the appropriate sub-category when applying, depending on whether their trip is for leisure or business.

Applying under the wrong category could potentially complicate entry at the border or lead to visa rejections.

Indian immigration officials have advised prospective applicants to follow updates closely as the transition timeline and full application guidelines are yet to be officially published.

Ghanaians intending to travel to India in the near future are encouraged to monitor announcements from the Indian High Commission in Accra for specific guidance on how the changes will affect their applications.

The reform reflects a wider trend among governments to modernise visa classifications in response to the evolving nature of international travel, where the lines between tourism, business, and family visits have increasingly blurred.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh