Australia's Department of Home Affairs requires foreign nationals to live in the country for four continuous years before applying for citizenship

Applicants face a strict 90-day travel limit during the 12 months immediately before lodging their citizenship application

Ghanaians and other migrants who exceed permitted absence periods risk delaying their citizenship plans, even after years of residence

Foreign nationals planning to apply for Australian citizenship face tight restrictions on how much time they can spend outside the country, and even a brief overstay beyond permitted limits could push their applications back by months or years.

Australia sets out travel limits for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photos by Asanka Ratnayake and Lisa Maree Williams.

Source: Getty Images

Australia sets travel limits for foreigners applying for citizenship

Australia's Department of Home Affairs requires applicants to have lived in the country on a valid visa for four continuous years directly before submitting a citizenship application. Within that period, they must not have spent more than 12 months abroad in total.

Beyond the four-year requirement, a sharper restriction applies in the final stretch before an application is lodged.

Applicants must not have been absent from Australia for more than 90 days during the 12 months immediately preceding their application date.

This means a migrant who comfortably meets the overall four-year residency threshold can still fall short of eligibility if they overstay the permitted absence during that crucial final year.

Many applicants are caught off guard by this condition, particularly those who travel home for extended visits or family obligations.

Applicants must also have held a permanent visa or Special Category Visa (SCV) for the 12 months before applying, in addition to satisfying the four-year lawful residence requirement.

Exemptions for children and New Zealand citizens

Children under 16 are exempt from the general residence requirement, though they must still hold permanent resident status to qualify for citizenship.

New Zealand citizens holding an SCV receive special consideration. The Department of Home Affairs treats them as permanent residents for citizenship purposes even while they are travelling outside Australia, provided they held the visa immediately before departing the country.

What this means for Ghanaians in Australia

For Ghanaians and other African nationals building their lives in Australia, careful planning around international travel is essential, particularly as a citizenship application date approaches.

A family visit, a business trip, or a funeral back home could tip the balance and render an applicant ineligible, even after investing several years in meeting residency conditions.

Prospective applicants are advised to track their travel days closely and consult the Department of Home Affairs guidelines well ahead of their intended application date to avoid an unexpected setback.

Australia introduces travel restrictions affecting foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had introduced a travel restriction affecting certain foreign nationals on bridging visas.

Under the new policy, those who leave the country will lose their right to return.

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Source: YEN.com.gh