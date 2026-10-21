ECG announced an emergency maintenance outage affecting major towns in the Central Region on Wednesday, 21st October, 2026

The scheduled blackout is set to run from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, covering Fosu township and several surrounding communities

The state-owned power distribution company, via its official Facebook page, cited the need to improve service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled emergency power outage affecting several towns in the Central Region on Wednesday, 21st October, 2026.

ECG schedules a Central Region power outage on 21 October 2026, affecting Fosu and nearby towns from noon to 2 pm for emergency maintenance and service upgrades. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

ECG published the notice on its official Facebook page, informing residents that maintenance works would temporarily disrupt electricity supply between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm on that day.

Areas affected by the Central Region outage

The outage will cover a wide stretch of communities, including the entire Fosu township, Dompim, Kushea, Darmang, Juaben, Manso, Ochiso, Homaho, Asempaneye, Akropong, Breku, and their surrounding areas.

ECG described the exercise as emergency maintenance aimed at improving service delivery across the affected zones.

The company acknowledged that the temporary disruption would cause inconvenience and expressed regret to residents and businesses in the affected communities.

The outage is expected to last two hours, from noon to 2:00 pm.

Residents in the listed areas are advised to make adequate preparations ahead of the scheduled blackout, including storing water, charging devices, and making alternative arrangements for time-sensitive activities during that window.

ECG has not indicated whether the outage could extend beyond the stated timeframe, but residents can visit the company's official website at www.ecg.com.gh for any updates or further information regarding the maintenance exercise.

The Facebook post below contains ECG's official release.

Central Region: 155 buildings marked for demolition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a total of 155 unstable buildings across Ghana’s Central Region have been earmarked for demolition following severe weekend floods that caused 18 fatalities and left 377 people displaced.

The Cape Coast Metropolis is the worst-affected area, accounting for 50 of the condemned properties.

According to Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood Mensah, the Central Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), 27 hazardous structures have already been pulled down to safeguard lives as the rainy season intensifies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh