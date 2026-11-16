Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Adomako Nyamekye held a traditional wedding ceremony with Miss Dorothy Arhin on Sunday, November 15, 2026

The ceremony took place in Kusease in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region, with guests dressed in colourful kente attire

TikTok footage of the event posted by a netizen has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Adomako Nyamekye has reportedly taken a new bride, with traditional wedding footage from the ceremony now making waves across social media.

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Adomako Nyamekye reportedly marries his young partner in a traditional wedding. Photo source: Benison Moses, @jelu087/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The ceremony took place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in Kusease, located in the Bosome Freho District along the Ahwirim Road in the Ashanti Region.

Guests and family members gathered under a tent in what appeared to be a lively outdoor setting, many dressed in traditional kente cloth, as Adomako Nyamekye, the musical godfather of the late Daddy Lumba formalised his reported union with Miss Dorothy Arhin.

Nana Adomako Nyamekye's traditional wedding goes viral

The video was posted to TikTok by a popular netizen, whose account goes by @jelu087, with on-screen text reading:

"#NanaAdomakoNyamekye congratulations 💍 once again, Grandpa 💍."

The clip captured the warm, celebratory atmosphere as family members and guests surrounded the central couple during the traditional rites.

The footage spread quickly online, drawing comment from Ghanaians who had a range of things to say about the Adjoa Pinamang hitmaker's reported latest marriage.

The YouTube video of Nana Adomako Nyamekye's reported traditional wedding ceremony is below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Adomako Nyamekye's marriage

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media following the ceremony.

Yesu do mi wrote:

"Birds of the same feathers, and they were bashing Lumba."

1don said:

"The man is representing his son or because Eeii I'm confused here."

vikky_afrak commented:

"Wooow, so beautiful. Congratulations, dear. Enjoy your new home 🥰🥰."

Prosper Akandive Apasipanga added:

"Is it not that same person Daddy Lumba referred to as Godfather? Eiiiii, I can't say much 😂."

Kojo Antwi's son marries musician's daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Asiamah, Kojo Antwi’s son, who married Princess, the daughter of veteran singer Queen Cynthia, in a traditional ceremony at BridgeView Resort in Akosombo.

The private wedding brought together two of Ghana’s beloved musical families, with celebrity guests including KKD in attendance.

Footage of the colourful celebration went viral, while highlights from the couple’s white wedding were still to come.

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Source: YEN.com.gh