Australia Announces Age Requirements for Foreigners Applying for Citizenship

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has outlined the age thresholds that foreign nationals must meet before applying for Australian citizenship

Permanent residents aged 15 and under fall under a separate conferral pathway from those who are 16 or 17 years old at the time of application

Australia offers citizenship through conferral and descent, each carrying distinct eligibility criteria that applicants must satisfy before lodging any submission

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The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has published guidance setting out the minimum age requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy before submitting a citizenship application, with distinct pathways defined for different age groups.

The department's guidance identifies two separate conferral categories for young applicants who apply independently, meaning those who are not included in a parent or guardian's application.

Australian citizenship rules set separate conferral age pathways for permanent residents aged 15 under and those aged 16 or 17 Image credit: Hilary Wardhaugh, Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Permanent residents who are 15 years old or younger fall under one specific pathway, while those aged 16 or 17 at the time of submission are directed to a separate category with its own set of requirements.

Australia's two citizenship conferral pathways

Citizenship by conferral is the formal process through which a permanent resident becomes an Australian citizen after satisfying the government's eligibility conditions. These conditions vary depending on the applicant's age and personal circumstances, and can include residency duration and good character requirements, among other criteria.

The age-based distinctions mean that young applicants must correctly identify which category applies to them before lodging any paperwork, as each pathway carries its own specific obligations.

The department advises all prospective applicants to confirm that they meet the relevant criteria in full before proceeding.

Citizenship by descent

Beyond conferral, the department also recognises citizenship by descent as a common route to Australian nationality. This pathway is available to individuals born outside Australia whose mother or father held Australian citizenship at the time of their birth.

Unlike conferral, descent-based citizenship is not tied to residency thresholds, as eligibility rests on parentage rather than the length of time an applicant has spent living in the country as a permanent resident.

The department is clear that meeting the minimum age requirement alone is not sufficient for approval. Applicants across all categories must still demonstrate that they satisfy the complete set of eligibility conditions before any application can be granted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh