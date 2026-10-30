Australia has outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals can obtain permanent residency in the country

The pathways target both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents

Immigration experts have noted that understanding these routes is essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term

Australia has identified two of the most common routes through which foreign nationals can secure permanent residency in the country, offering a clearer picture for those looking to build a long-term life Down Under.

The Australian government has pointed to skilled migration and family-based sponsorship as the leading pathways to permanent residence, reflecting the country's broader immigration priorities of attracting global talent while keeping families together.

Australia announcesthe two most common ways foreigners can get permanent residence in the country. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Skilled migration as a primary pathway

The skilled migration route remains one of the most accessible options for foreigners hoping to settle in Australia permanently.

This pathway is designed for individuals whose professional qualifications and work experience align with occupations that are in demand across the country.

Applicants typically need to meet specific criteria, including a points-based assessment that takes into account age, English language proficiency, educational background, and years of relevant work experience.

Those who score sufficiently on this assessment become eligible to apply for a permanent visa, either through an employer-sponsored arrangement or through an independent application linked to a state or territory nomination.

Family sponsorship as the second route

The second major pathway centres on family ties. Australian citizens and permanent residents can sponsor eligible relatives, including spouses, de facto partners, dependent children, and in some cases parents, to join them in the country on a permanent basis.

This category has consistently drawn a significant number of applicants each year, underscoring the importance Australia places on family reunification as part of its immigration framework.

Processing times and requirements vary depending on the specific visa subclass applied for under this category.

What foreigners should know

Both pathways come with their own sets of requirements, costs, and processing timelines, which means prospective applicants are encouraged to research thoroughly or seek professional immigration advice before lodging an application.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs manages the country's immigration system and provides detailed guidance on eligibility criteria for each visa type.

With its strong economy, high standard of living, and multicultural society, Australia continues to attract hundreds of thousands of migrants annually, making an understanding of these permanent residency routes increasingly relevant for foreigners worldwide.

Australia lists skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh