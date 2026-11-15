Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada clarified that marrying a Canadian citizen does not automatically grant a foreign spouse citizenship

Foreign nationals must spend at least 1,095 days physically present in Canada within five years before they can apply for citizenship

The Canadian government advised prospective citizens to exceed the three-year minimum to avoid calculation errors

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Foreign nationals married to Canadian citizens cannot rely on their relationship alone to secure citizenship — they must first clock a significant amount of time living in Canada, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The immigration authority has made clear that all adult applicants, including foreign spouses, must meet the same physical presence requirements before they become eligible to apply for Canadian citizenship.

Canada explains how long foreign spouses must live in the country before applying for citizenship. Photos by Hilary Wardhaugh and SOPA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian citizenship: The 1,095-day rule explained

Under the current rules, an applicant must have been physically present in Canada for a minimum of 1,095 days within the five-year period immediately before signing their citizenship application.

That figure works out to exactly three years. Of those days, at least 730 must have been spent in Canada as a permanent resident.

The calculation runs backwards from the date an applicant signs the form, so every day outside the country during that window matters.

Not all time spent outside Canada carries the same consequence, however. Periods in prison, on parole, or on probation cannot be counted towards the requirement, nor can time spent waiting for a decision on a refugee claim.

On the other hand, some days accumulated before obtaining permanent residency may still be credited.

Time in Canada as a temporary resident or protected person can count, though at a reduced rate — each such day is generally treated as half a day, up to a ceiling of 365 days.

Days spent abroad while working as a Crown servant, or accompanying a qualifying family member in that role, may also be included.

Why spouses are advised to exceed the minimum

IRCC recommends that people aiming for citizenship spend more than the bare minimum of 1,095 days in the country before submitting their application.

Building in extra days reduces the risk of a miscalculation leaving an applicant just short of the threshold and forcing them to wait longer.

This guidance is especially relevant for foreign spouses who may assume that marriage fast-tracks the naturalisation process.

Regardless of the length of a marriage or where the couple first met, the residency clock only starts ticking once the foreign national is living in Canada, and the standard eligibility criteria still apply in full.

Canada sets minimum age for foreigners seeking citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had introduced new citizenship eligibility rules for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, with a minimum age requirement.

The guidelines outline the conditions applicants must satisfy before qualifying to apply for Canadian citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh