Switzerland announced the official cost of applying for citizenship, covering fees at the federal, cantonal and municipal levels

The total amount a foreigner could pay to acquire Swiss citizenship varies significantly depending on the canton and municipality of residence

Ghanaians considering Swiss citizenship would need to convert a substantial sum into cedis to understand the full financial commitment involved

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Switzerland has officially outlined the fees that foreign nationals are expected to pay when applying for Swiss citizenship, shedding light on a process that has long been considered one of the most stringent in the world.

According to the Swiss government, the cost of acquiring citizenship is structured across three tiers: a federal fee, a cantonal fee, and a municipal fee.

Switzerland explains how much foreigners must pay to become citizens of the country. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The federal component is set at 100 Swiss francs, which is roughly GHS1,290 at current exchange rates.

However, this is only a fraction of the overall expense, as cantonal and municipal charges can vary enormously depending on where the applicant resides.

How the fees are structured across cantons

Cantonal fees alone can range from as low as 20 Swiss francs (approximately GHS258) in some regions to as high as 3,000 Swiss francs (roughly GHS38,700) in others.

Municipal fees follow a similarly wide range, meaning the total cost of an application can swing from just a few hundred Swiss francs to well over 5,000 Swiss francs, equivalent to approximately GHS64,500, depending on the location.

Switzerland's citizenship requirements are also notably demanding. Foreign nationals must have lived legally in the country for at least ten years, demonstrate integration into Swiss society, hold a valid residence permit, and show that they have not received social welfare assistance in recent years.

Applicants are also required to prove a command of one of Switzerland's national languages and pass a civic knowledge test.

What this means for Ghanaians eyeing Swiss citizenship

For Ghanaians living and working in Switzerland, understanding these costs is a critical step in planning a naturalisation application.

Beyond the financial outlay, the decade-long residency requirement means that Swiss citizenship is a long-term goal rather than a short-term prospect.

Switzerland consistently ranks among the most desirable countries for relocation due to its high standard of living, strong wages, and political stability.

For many Ghanaians in the diaspora, the prospect of Swiss citizenship represents both a personal milestone and a practical gateway to greater opportunities within Europe.

However, the combination of strict eligibility criteria and variable fees means that careful planning and financial preparation remain essential.

Switzerland lists conditions for non-working residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Switzerland had confirmed foreign nationals could legally reside in the country without holding a job if they met specific government conditions.

The Swiss government outlined three key requirements for EU and EFTA citizens seeking a non-working residence permit.

The permit covered five years and was renewed automatically, though students followed a different renewal timeline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh