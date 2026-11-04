Gibraltar Offers Residence Permits to 5 Categories of Foreigners Under New Law

Gibraltar's government passed a new law creating five distinct categories under which foreign nationals can apply for residency

The legislation sets out specific eligibility criteria, covering workers, retirees and others seeking to settle in the British Overseas Territory

Authorities outlined the conditions applicants must meet, signalling a structured overhaul of how Gibraltar manages foreign residency

Gibraltar has introduced a new legal framework that opens the door to residency for foreign nationals across five defined categories, marking a significant shift in how the British Overseas Territory manages immigration.

The territory's government passed the legislation to create a clearer, more structured pathway for foreigners seeking to live there.

Gibraltar offers residence permits to 5 categories of foreigners under its new law. Photo credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The new law identifies five groups of people eligible to apply for residence permits, bringing greater order to what had previously been a less formalised process.

Who qualifies under Gibraltar's new residency law?

The five categories covered by the law include employed persons, self-employed individuals, students, economically self-sufficient residents, and retired persons.

Each group must satisfy specific conditions set out in the legislation before a permit can be granted.

Applicants in the employed category must hold a valid job offer or active employment within Gibraltar.

Self-employed individuals are required to demonstrate that their business activity is established and contributing to the local economy.

Students must be enrolled in a recognised educational institution in the territory.

For those seeking residency on the basis of financial independence, the law requires proof that they can support themselves without relying on public funds.

Retired applicants must similarly show they have adequate pension income or savings to sustain their stay without recourse to state assistance.

What the new framework means for applicants

Across all five categories, applicants are generally expected to hold valid travel documents, maintain comprehensive health insurance, and present evidence that their presence will not place an undue burden on Gibraltar's public services.

The legislation represents a deliberate effort by Gibraltar's authorities to align residency provisions with clearer administrative standards.

By codifying the conditions under each category, the government aims to bring greater transparency and consistency to the application process.

Gibraltar, a small but strategically significant territory on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, has long attracted foreign workers and retirees owing to its favourable tax environment and proximity to both Spain and the broader European market.

The new law is expected to give prospective residents a more predictable route to settlement while allowing authorities to manage population growth more effectively.

Malta announces four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh