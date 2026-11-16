France's official government portal has confirmed the exact fee foreign nationals must pay to begin the naturalisation by decree process

The Service-Public.fr portal outlined a 10-step process covering everything from eligibility checks to appeals for refused applications

France warned applicants that private websites have been charging money for services that the government provides entirely free of charge

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France has officially confirmed that foreign nationals seeking citizenship through the naturalisation by decree process must pay a fee of €255, according to the country's official government information portal, Service-Public.fr.

The page, verified on 16 July 2026 by the Public Service directorate under the Prime Minister's office, states that applicants based in French Guiana qualify for a reduced rate of €127.50.

France confirms the €255 naturalisation fee and free 10-step citizenship process. Image credit: NurPhoto, izusek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The fee is paid via a tax stamp, and the government has clarified that, beyond this charge, the entire naturalisation process carries no other official cost.

How the French naturalisation process works

The portal outlines a 10-step procedure for foreigners pursuing citizenship by decree. Steps include verifying eligibility, gathering the required documents, submitting an application, attending an interview, and monitoring the progress of a request. Guidance is also provided on retaining the naturalisation decree once it has been approved, as well as the appeals route available to those whose applications are rejected.

For most foreign-born applicants, a minimum of five years of residence in France is required, though the portal notes that individual circumstances may alter this condition. Candidates must also demonstrate an adequate level of French language and complete a civic examination as part of the process. France permits dual nationality, and the portal confirms that newly naturalised citizens may request the francisation of their name and surname.

France warns against third-party fees

The government used the portal to issue a direct warning about private websites that charge fees for services such as securing a prefecture appointment on behalf of applicants. Officials stressed that such services are unnecessary and that applicants should not pay third parties for assistance with the application.

The confirmation of the official fee is of particular relevance to African nationals living in France, many of whom originate from former French-speaking colonies across West and Central Africa. France remains a prominent destination for Africans who relocate abroad, and clear, authoritative information on the cost and procedure for acquiring citizenship is a subject of significant interest within those communities.

France sets minimum age for foreign citizenship applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that France had announced a minimum age requirement for foreigners wishing to apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Applicants must now be at least 18 years old to be eligible for French citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh