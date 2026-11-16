UK Raises 10-Year British Passport Fee and Introduces Fast-Track Option
- The UK government announced updated passport fees, with the standard adult 10-year passport rising to a new price
- A fast-track service is now available for travellers who need their passports processed more quickly
- The new fees have implications for Ghanaians with British citizenship or those applying for UK travel documents
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The United Kingdom government has announced revised fees for British passports, including a new pricing structure for the standard 10-year adult passport and the introduction of a fast-track processing option for applicants.
Under the updated fee schedule, an adult applying for a standard 10-year British passport will pay £98.50, which is approximately GHS 1,650 at current exchange rates.
Child passports, which are valid for five years, are set at £68.50, equivalent to roughly GHS 1,148.
The new fees represent an increase from the previous rates and reflect what the government described as rising administrative costs.
Fast-track passport service explained
For those who need their travel documents sooner, the UK has introduced a fast-track option that allows applicants to receive their passports within a shorter timeframe.
The one-week fast-track service is priced at £142, approximately GHS 2,381, while an urgent same-day premium service is available at £242, or around GHS 4,059.
These services must be booked in advance through the His Majesty's Passport Office.
The standard postal application continues to be the most affordable route, though applicants are advised to apply well ahead of any planned travel to avoid delays.
What this means for Ghanaians with British ties
The updated fees are particularly relevant for Ghanaians holding British citizenship or dual nationality, a community that has grown steadily over the decades through migration, work, and family ties.
Many British-Ghanaians living in Accra or other parts of the country periodically renew their passports through the British High Commission or by using postal services routed through the UK.
With the cedi facing sustained pressure against major currencies, the equivalent cost in local currency is notably higher than it may appear in sterling terms.
For a family of four renewing passports together, the combined cost could exceed GHS 6,600 for standard applications alone, before factoring in any postal or service charges.
Applicants are encouraged to check the official UK government website for the most current guidance on how to apply, eligibility requirements, and processing timelines before submitting any documentation.
UK lists problems that blocks citizenship application
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published guidance outlining four financial issues that could disqualify foreigners from obtaining British citizenship.
Ghanaians and other applicants could be barred if they had outstanding debts or a history of financial dishonesty.
The financial checks were part of the broader 'good character' requirement that all citizenship applicants had to satisfy
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.