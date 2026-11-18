A 12-year-old boy who gained admission to Mfantsipim School at the age of nine has achieved another remarkable academic milestone that has got many talking

The young student opened up about his first day in a university lecture hall and how a lecturer reacted after seeing him among his classmates

Diamond also spoke about his inspiration, a renowned Ghanaian lawyer who also gained admission to Mfantsipim School at the same young age many decades ago

Twelve-year-old Diamond Emorsamey-Lucas has gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to study Environmental Science.

Twelve-year-old Diamond Lucas, who entered Mfantsipim at nine, gains admission to the University of Cape Coast to study Environmental Science. Photo source: @gaborportia

Source: Instagram

Diamond made headlines after he gained admission to Mfantsipim School at just nine years old. By the age of 10, he was in SHS 2 studying General Science at the Cape Coast-based school.

TV3 News broadcast his story in April 2025. He has now completed senior high school, at an age when most children are still in basic school.

Diamond Lucas recalls first day at UCC

In an interview with Portia Gabor of TV3, Diamond recalled the moment he first walked into his university lecture hall.

According to him, the lecturer was surprised to see him and asked whether he was in the class or had come to see his senior brother. “I was like well, I belong there,” he said.

He added that after he told the lecturer his name, the lecturer said he should have his place since he was one of them.

Diamond also said he was happy the university had not given him special treatment because of his age.

Tsatsu Tsikata inspired Diamond Lucas

Diamond has long looked up to renowned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata. When he gained admission to Mfantsipim, he expressed a desire to meet the lawyer, who also entered the school at just nine years old.

Portia Gabor said she first interviewed the young student when he wanted to meet his inspiration. His journey from Mfantsipim to UCC has drawn admiration from many Ghanaians on social media.

The Instagram post by Portia Gabor, in which she shared Diamond’s story, is below.

Otumfuo honours VP at Mfantsipim’s 150th

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otumfuo stood from his seat to greet Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and embraced her at Mfantsipim School’s 150th anniversary.

The moment happened during the celebration in Cape Coast on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Otumfuo donated GH¢500,000 to the school at the event, while President John Dramani Mahama contributed GH¢100,000.

Social media users praised the gesture as respectful and humbling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh