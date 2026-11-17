Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about a situation involving his son, Majesty, and his former partner, Michy, which he says really pains him

In a radio interview, the musician urged Michy to put the past behind them and work with him in the best interest of their son

Netizens shared mixed reactions, with some backing the musician while others defended Michy for teaching the young boy the value of hard work and responsibility

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed concern over his son, Majesty, selling orange juice in the sun with his mother, Michy.

Shatta Wale expresses concern over his son Majesty selling orange juice in the sun with his mother, Michy. Photo source: @shattawalenima/Instagram, @michygh/Instagram

Source: UGC

Michy, whose real name is Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, is the founder of Juice Bae Ghana Limited. In early 2025, videos of Majesty helping her sell fruit juice by the roadside went viral on social media.

Many netizens praised the young boy and his mother at the time for promoting hard work. The former couple, who were once engaged, co-parent their son after their split.

Shatta Wale on Majesty selling juice

On Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, the musician said he felt very bad seeing Majesty standing in the sun and selling orange juice.

He argued that Michy went to university and did not need to put their son in that position. According to Shatta Wale, he has offices and employs people who work in air-conditioned rooms, so his son should not be selling by the roadside.

“Don’t behave like Majesty is a poor boy. Whatever happened in life has passed. [...] So she should open her mind,” he said. Beyond that, the musician said he had made other provisions for his son.

The video of Shatta Wale speaking about Majesty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz is below.

Shatta Wale on co-parenting with Michy

Despite their separation, Shatta Wale insisted that he and Michy were not enemies. “When I break up with you, that doesn’t mean I hate you,” he said.

He described her as a very nice woman and said he always gives her respect rather than speaking negatively about her.

The musician, however, suggested that Michy did not fully understand what he was doing for their son and alleged that bitterness was affecting their relationship.

He also said he used to call Majesty directly but believed the boy had deactivated his number because he called too often.

Reactions to Shatta Wale’s concerns over Majesty

The musician’s comments drew mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens agreed with him, saying no father would want his child to suffer under harsh conditions. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@topboy.elite said:

“Hundred percent agree with Shatta.”

@the.teshie.plug_ said:

“Popii is popiiing… and that’s on period 👏”

Commenting, @iamjoebis7 wrote:

“If Shatta is doing his fatherly duties then they shouldn’t take his concerns toward his son for granted because no father how rich or poor don’t wish for his own blood to suffer under a condition that might be a detrimental to his/her health...So I equally understand his concerns.”

@myhighest_lyf said:

“She is just teaching the kids way of life not harming him....this is normal as a Ghanaian human.”

@kwabena_33 wrote:

“The mum is over doing it.”

Shatta Wale on son Jedidiah in London

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale publicly acknowledged a son named Jedidiah for the first time in August 2026.

The musician made the disclosure in a sit-down interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne. He said the boy, whom he estimated to be between six and eight years old, lives in London.

According to Shatta Wale, the pregnancy was unplanned, but he and the boy’s mother stay in regular contact about their son.

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Source: YEN.com.gh