A funny video on TikTok had people cracking up with laughter after he ruined an 'opportunity ' for his mother

' In the video, a customer came to buy sails at their mini-market by the roadside, and his Mum tried to overprice the snails to the customer but got exposed by her son

The video, which had a lot of traction online, had many people laughing as they dropped their reactions in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video which is making rounds on social media has put smiles on the faces of a lot of people as they could not hold back their laughter. In the video, a woman and her son who were selling snails by the side of a road had a disagreement on the pricing of the snails.

A customer who came to purchase snails was offered 3 snails for GH₵500, but he tried to bargain for GH₵30. However, the woman in the video did not agree with the customer's offer and decided not to sell to him.

Photo: Young boy and his Mother selling snails Source: kofi_ne_ama

Source: UGC

This took her confused son aback. He immediately exposed his mum, saying, ''did we not buy these snails 3 for 5cedis?'' his mum got furious and lashed out at him.

Social Media Reactions

Nana bliss confessed that he had done similar to his Mum before:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

I have done some before and I didn't take it easy for days to week my mother was still mad at me'

Serwaa Banahene Bern couldn't hold back her laughter as she said:

I can't stop watching ooooo eeeeeeee Kofi de asem beba oooooo

brightmusah37 was elated by the video:

through out the day i never laugh until i saw this video

user8272849472366 Could not hold back their laughter as he commented:

hahahaha Kofi you too why you spoiled everything

@Prettygoddess also said:

ooh Kofi where will you sleep tonight or you forget yourself anaa ❤

See video below:

Mother Buys New Whip for Her Son’s 13th Birthday, Many Left Dumbfounded

In other news, YEN.com.gh, in a previous publication, wrote about a young boy whose mother bought him a car.

A mother got peeps talking after gifting her son a brand new car for his 13th birthday. She shared the news and photos on her social media, saying that she was happy to have fulfilled the promise she had made to her boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh