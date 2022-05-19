A Ghanaian lady who is popular on TikTok has done a generous deed that has warmed the hearts of a lot of people

on The lady in the video paid a visit to a coconut seller she frequently visits. During their conversation, she promised him GH₵50,000

In a subsequent video, the lady delivered on her promise as she gave the man an envelope containing GH₵50,000. Social media reacted to her generous act

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video that has gone viral on social media, TikTok sensation itsnaakie99 has gifted a coconut seller she is very fond of GH₵50,000 to take better care of himself.

The lady asked him about the cost of his rent and where he gets his coconut from. Once he answered, she told him she would give him the stated amount.

The generous lady giving coconut seller GH₵50,000 Source: itsnaakie99

Source: UGC

She further said to him that she would make sure he won't have to sell coconut anymore. She delivered on her promise and later presented the gentleman with an envelope allegedly containing the huge sum of money.

The video went viral and had lots of people talking. Many people admired the lady's generosity and commended her charitable act.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social Media Reactions:

Ama_ Serwaa showered her with blessings, saying:

May the Good Lord Increase you always ❤️

Worldlove❤️ got emotional as she said:

Can’t even hold my tears my God will bless you honey

goldenmercedesberry was very impressed:

God bless you hun u just gained a follower for helping someone from my hometown

Venessa blessed the kind lady saying:

God bless you and may all your enemies live long to see your success and they shall bow down to you. amen

Saator Lydia also said

may God continue to answer all your secret prayers n bless you more

Yaa Obaa267 also blessed her as she said:

Awwww God bless you so much

See videos below:

Part 1

Part 2

Man Comes back To Help Koose Seller who Used To Feed Him When He Was Young In Viral Video

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about other people doing generous deeds.

A video has gone viral on TikTok, and it has warmed the hearts of many. In the video, a man chanced upon a woman that helped him during his childhood.

The woman in the video sells a local delicacy known as Kose' or Akara. The man walked up to the woman to reintroduce himself and help her.

Source: YEN.com.gh