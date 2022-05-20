The video of a kid telling his dad he will like to save up his money in a piggy bank and help the needy has stirred reactions

In the clip, the kid demonstrated how the whole event would play out between him and the person who would get the money

Nigerians who reacted to the video said the boy has proper home training and they would like to teach their kids the same way

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A baby has in a viral video shown the pure innocence of a child as he talked about how he intends to go about touching people's lives.

In an accent that can be liked to British English, the boy held a N200 note (GH¢4) with other crumpled notes on the table and said that he would like to save them in a piggy bank.

The baby said that he will save and give it all out. Photo source: @thefirefunmi, @thistemi

Source: UGC

Amazing upbringing

In the video, the kid told the dad that after he is done saving the money, he would give it to someone who needs it on the road when a traffic light stops them and the person would tell him "thank you" and he would say "you're welcome."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The way he went about everything shows that he must have been properly trained by his parents on the beautiful act of giving.

Watch the video below:

When it was re-shared by @notjustok on Instagram, it gathered tens of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

aremo_badboy said:

"Better home training wey make sense"

__hadey said:

"Awwn..Such a young boy with a good heart…his parents must be good people I’m certain."

prince__asquare said:

"What I'll make sure I teach my children no matter what make them try and be giving to needy ..but I'm sure they'll get it more while seeing their father do it."

mactonymore said:

"The things we do in the presence of our kids, is what they will become tomorrow. Without being told one will know he must have seen his parents do it several times."

mazzirichies said:

"Better than teaching them about religion."

world2god said:

"It’s good to teach our children love so they grow with it."

Pupils Surprise Teacher on Birthday, Gift Her Sugarcane, Charcoal, Vegetables

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a teacher was overjoyed after her pupils were blindfolded and led to their class where they surprised her by offering a cake made from mud.

Shiokwei Barsulai, a teacher at Kamariny Primary School in Elgeyo Marakwet was also gifted.

The teacher and children rights activist was overjoyed as her students presented to her sugarcane, charcoal and traditional vegetables as gifts for her big day.

Source: YEN.com.gh