Ghanaian athlete Zinabu Issah has made Paralympic history after winning gold in the F57 Women’s Discus Throw event at the 2024 Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco.

Issah, known for her remarkable talent, convincingly achieved a distance of 26.66 metres to lead that class event, which qualifies her for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Ghana’s Zinabu Issah wins gold at 2024 Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco. Photo credit: @IamVerlardean.

Zinabu Issah surpasses qualification mark

Per 3news, the athlete surpassed the qualification mark of 19 metres with her 26.66-metre throw, earning her a pole position to make the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Three more Ghanaian athletes are expected to compete in the ongoing Grand Prix to secure spots in the World Paralympics.

Zinabu Issah earns the spotlight online

Social media user Verlardean (@IamVerlardean) amplified Zinabu Issah's accomplishments on X, and netizens showered the athlete with accolades.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments praising Issah in the comment section here.

@AttaNyantakyi posted:

Congrats to her.

@Abrantielove gushed:

Wow, cool.

@Unclefiifii wrote:

Nice one.

