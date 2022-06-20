A kindhearted man has visited the house of the three kids who picked money at a party and wanted to use it well

After getting them some materials to help them with their education, he went to their parents' houses and gave them money

Many Nigerians showered praises on the young man for putting a smile on the kids' faces and helping their families

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lives of the three kids who picked money at a party just keep getting better. Days ago, they told Ogori Harrison that they would use the money judiciously.

One of the kids even spoke about how he would give his own to his mother so that she can buy garri at home whenever there is none.

He gave their parents some money each. Photo source: TikTok/@tamarabrakemi

Source: UGC

Kind man blessed their parents

The man earlier used his money to get the kids some school materials and also took them out to eat good food. To do more for them, he asked for public donations.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After he was able to raise some money, Harrison visited the houses of the kids and gave their parents some money. The kind man took photos with the families while he was presenting the money to them.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user7700065393729 said:

"u shall never lack of any good things in ur life bro."

differentblissful said:

"Not me tearing up."

Desto Btc said:

"God bless you bro."

patrick ohams said:

"The first guy, who said he was going to support his education with the money by buying pencil and the rest... Where is he?"

Harrison replied:

"Look well you will see him."

Smile Adigclor said:

"God bless you."

Gorgeous Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Getting Gifted GH₵2k By A Stranger Who Thought She Is Beautiful

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to share how her beauty landed her a good sum of money.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @k3l1sh4 had her sharing that she was at a place called Bloom when someone walked up to her, told her how beautiful she is and gave her GH₵2,000.

She also revealed that the person just walked away right after that.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng