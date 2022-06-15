A young lady has sparked massive conversations online after sharing her encounter with a stranger

In a Twitter post, @k3l1sh4 revealed that a man approached her at Bloom one time, told her she is pretty and gifted her GH₵2,000

@eexit_bit, a tweep shared his opinion: "This be why girls wey no fine always vex . 2k cos you fine"

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to share how her beauty landed her a good sum of money.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @k3l1sh4 had her sharing that she was at a place called Bloom when someone walked up to her, told her how beautiful she is and gave her Ghc2,000. She also revealed that the person just walked away right after that.

Ghana cedis, pretty Ghanaian lady Photo credit: Richard Darko/Getty Images, @k3l1sh4/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Her actual post read;

"Someone dashed me 2k at bloom cos they thought I was pretty and it was my birthday. I don’t know him and he doesn’t know me. He didn’t even ask my name. So it’s quite possible for it to happen"

Many Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, close to 30 comments, 93 retweets and over 300 likes have been racked up.

Some of the interesting commments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@khlodiva_ shared her story;

I was in a very tough situation in January of this year and asked my then boyfriend for $700 Cos I knew it’s hard in Ghana, he couldn’t get that to me on time but as soon as I asked my ex boyfriend he sent me $2000 instead. People give because they want to nothing else!!!

@GhanaSocialU commented:

Naa he will find u later !

@nipayeforking wrote:

This is actually normally. if no be ahokyere like 2k no really be any money.

@Yourheadofstate said:

You only got that money cus You’re a female. On mine I got about 30Wishes/Status Posts, Zero Credit Alert, 3 Birthday Presents. Me I no look good?

From @eexit_bit:

This be why girls wey no fine always vex . 2k cos you fine

