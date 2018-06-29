Top trending Amakye Dede's songs you can listen to or download

Dan Amakye Dede is a musician from Ghana. He is a high-life musician known as 'the high-life maestro,' 'Iron Boy,' and 'Abrantie,' which translates to 'gentleman' in English. He is widely recognised for classic hits such as Akwadaa Wesoa, Dabi Dabi Ebeye Yie, Iron Boy, and Jealousy Go Shame. What are the top trending Amakye Dedes songs now?

Amakye Dede started his profession as a songwriter and vocalist with the Kumapim Royals in 1973. In 1980, he founded his band, the Apollo High Kings. He controlled the high-life culture in the 1980s and 1990s and has had hit songs into the current era. Later in his profession, he dabbled in various genres such as calypso, pop music, soca, and lovers' rock.

Top trending Amakye Dede's songs

The Ghanaian musician has recorded many songs since the launch of his music career. The following are some of the most famous Amakye Dede songs to download and enjoy listening to.

1. Bebrebe Yi

The song is the title track of the Bebrebe Yi album. The song was published on 30 November 2010 on YouTube. The audio song has over a million views on YouTube and many positive comments.

The song is licensed under 1 Music Right Societies and Merlin Africori on behalf of Amakye Dede. It is a soft-core high, life song which has a lovely melody.

2. Iron Boy

The song was published on 1 November 2011 on YouTube and received over 56 thousand views. The song's title is also the title track of another album, Iron Boy, released on 29 June 1998. It is one of the famous songs of Amakye Dede and is one of his best albums.

Iron Boy has a total of seven tracks. Ox records produced the album. The song is licensed under 4 Music Rights Societies and Merlin Africori on behalf of Amakye Dede.

3. Akwadaa Wesoa

The song is from his album Me Fre Wo, which was added to various music platforms on 10 July 2015. The video song was published on 28 January 2017 on YouTube. Ulopa Ngoma is another famous artist who was featured in this song.

The song is licensed under Merlin Africori on behalf of Amakye Dede and 1 Music Rights Societies. The video has over 670k views and over thousand likes on YouTube.

4. Akoko Bebon

It is one of the best Amakye Dede's old songs to download and listen to that is still prevalent today. The song is taken from an album named The King Of Hi-Life Music From Africa. The album has a total of eleven songs. It was added to Google play music in the year 2015.

The video was licensed under the Merlin Africori on behalf of Amakye Dede and 1 Music Right Society. The video has over 60k views on YouTube and was published on 15 August 2016.

5. Krokrome

Krokrome is a video song from the album Krokro Me, directed by Ezekiel Tetteh. The video was published on YouTube on 25 September 2011 from an unofficial channel. The video has over 277k views on YouTube and over 500 likes.

Krokrome is also the title track of the Krokro Me album, which was added to music sites in 2015. Kaakyire Music productions produced the video song. The album has a total of six tracks and one remix track.

6. Odo Ho Akyire

Odo Ho Akyire is another hit song from the album Krokro Me that has over 500k views on YouTube. Terry B. O directed the video, and the lyric is labelled Kaakyire Music. The video was published on 19 November 2008 on YouTube. The melody of the song will make you dance.

7. Sufre Wo Nyame

This song is from an album named Bebrebe Yi. The song has similar music to other Amakye Dede songs. The lyric was published on 10 February 2011. The video has over 490k views and over a thousand likes on YouTube. It's one of the most popular songs in Ghana.

8. Dabi Dabi

The song is taken from an album named Dabi Dabi Ebeye Yie. It is the album's title track, which was released on 10 July 2015. The video was published on 5 September 2016 and had over 46k views. The album has a total of nine songs. The album art is pretty exciting, and he mentioned his name Hi-Life Maestro in album art.

9. Yeyi Wo Baabia Ko Baabi

Here is another hit of Amakye Dede from the album The King of Hi-Life Music From Africa. The album has eleven songs, and you can also buy it from a local music store or Amazon. The video has over 170k views and over four hundred likes on YouTube. The video was released on 28 January 2017 on YouTube.

10. Mani Agyina

Mani Agyina is produced under the Bebrebe Yi 2015 album. The song was published on YouTube on 2 September 2011. It has over 350 thousand views and over 700 likes on YouTube. It is one of his best songs you can listen to and relate to almost every situation in your daily life.

11. Mawerekyekyere

Mawerekyekyere is a song produced under the 2015 Iron Boy album. The music was made available on YouTube on 1 March 2016. It has over 40 thousand views on YouTube. It is the lyric to go for if you feel bored and want to cheer up.

12. Mmoma Me Nsu Me Ho

It is one of the most relatable Amakye Dede funeral songs. Mmoma Me Nsu Me Ho was launched in 2015, and you can find it under The King Of Hi-Life Music From Africa album. It is also available on YouTube with over 34 thousand views.

13. Handkerchief

Handkerchief is an old song by the most prominent high-life pioneer still famous among the younger generation. It is a synthesis of the renowned musician's melody and soul. The song is from the album Abrantee. It initially emerged on the internet in 2015 but quickly gained popularity. You can find this song on almost any platform.

14. Mma Wo Were Mfi Me

It is one of the top Amakye songs from the 2015 album Bebrebe Yi that you should take advantage of on your favourite music playlist. The song was published on 23 April 2015 and is available on YouTube with over 21 thousand views.

15. Nea Obre Na Odi

It is one of the latest Amakye Dede songs. It was released on 22 August 2022 under the 2015 album Nea Obre Na Odi. The album has five tracks. The song is available on YouTube with over 2 thousand views.

What are the best Amakye Dede albums?

The famous musician has released almost 20 albums since the beginning of his music profession. Some of his most popular albums include

Iron Boy (1998),

(1998), Kose Kose (2015)

(2015) The King Of Hi-Life Music From Africa (2015)

(2015) Dabi Dabi Ebeye Yie (2015)

(2015) Akonoba (2015)

(2015) Me Fre Wo (2015)

(2015) Adukuro Mu Nsuo (2015)

(2015) Nea Obre Na Odi (2015)

(2015) Okyena Sese (2015)

(2015) Abrantee (2015)

Which is the best Amakye Dede mixtape to download?

While there are many Ghanaian musicians' mixtapes to listen to and download, Best Of Amakye Dede Mix by DJ Latet' is a fantastic piece of Ghana mp3 music mix that you should include into your gospel song playlist.

Above are some top trending Amakye Dede's songs you can listen to or download. Dede is a famous Ghanaian high-life musician widely recognised for his classic hits, such as Akwadaa Wesoa, Dabi Dabi Ebeye Yie, and Iron Boy.

