Desire Cipimo has sired nine children with his second wife, the younger sister, to the first wife with whom he shares a son

The Congolese man revealed he married a second wife because he wanted more children and his wife couldn't give him

Desire's first wife said she lives peacefully with her co-wife and treats her like her sister and not her co-wife

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Desire Cipimo, a polygamous man, is happily married to two blood sisters, though they are not twins.

Congolese man Desire is happily married to two blood sisters and has 10 children. Photo: AfriMax TV.

Source: UGC

Polygamous man in love with 2 sisters

The Congolese man, a village leader, has 10 children with his two wives, Goreth and Mawazo.

Speaking to AfriMax English, Desire revealed after he married his first wife, Goreth, they were blessed with two children, but unfortunately, one passed away on his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After 12 years without having another child, the man married a second wife, Goreth's younger sister Mawazo, whom he has sired nine children with. Desire's first born is a 32-year-old, and the last born is two years old.

"We tried getting more children, but we couldn't. I tried several treatments, but it didn't work. My husband wanted more children, and that's why he married my younger sister," she shared.

Goreth said life continued normally, and they are happy.

"I don't treat her as a second wife but as a sister and that has enabled us to live peacefully. And sharing a husband has also increased our love for each other as siblings," she explained.

The two sisters work together in the mines, helping their husband to fend for their children.

Goreth also advised women whose husbands are polygamous by nature not to be jealous.

"A man who loves you will even marry someone else, but still give you the same love and affection as before. Let your husbands do whatever they want," she said.

In a related article published on YEN.com.gh, when Devotha was born, her parents had thought that she would be like normal kids, but their baby had backward feet.

The young lady's condition made life difficult for her as she was despised by people and eventually rejected by her father.

Young Devotha went to a technical school where she learnt construction and used proceeds from doing menial jobs in building a house for her mum.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke