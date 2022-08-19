An unsettled Ghanaian lady went to TV3 studios to pour out an issue that was bothering her

According to the lady, she is pregnant with the father of her closest friend and does not know how to disclose the news

The lady said it all started after she was getting sponsored by the man & fell in love with him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from tertiary school has narrated a rather eye-popping real-life story on Confessions with Miss Nancy.

Speaking anonymously, the lady who was seen in the video indicated that she is in a dilemma because her best friend's father has promised to marry her, and she does not know how to handle the situation.

"I am pregnant for him. We started having affairs after I finished high school and he offered to send me to university. His wife passed recently and I found out I'm pregnant for him. But I don't know how my bestfriend would feel after hearing this story," she said.

Lady looking confused Photo credit: LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

What social media users are saying

The story has been heaping massive reactions since it was shared on the verified Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana. See some of the reactions below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nhyiraba Yaw mentioned:

This explains why we cnt do good and help pple these days. A friend is trying to help u get support only for u to go , open ur legs for her dad n become her stepmom. Woho yɛ wodɛ koraa dodo aaaaba. Few yrs ago, a lady friend of mine nearly did same mistake to me. I introduce her to my uncle for help only to find out she's dating my uncle. My uncle's wife said I'm now the one searching for girlfriends for my uncle. This gender ong, what they cnt do doesn't exist.

Lorenzo Stunna indicated:

TV3 kuraa what’s wrong with their satellite? Now a days they have no good news/nonfa sorrr expect someone is sleeping with married women for money and now someone introduced her friend to her dad and now she is pregnant for him… Wasan Yara Kawaii

Alhassan Hussein stated:

Make yourself happy by marrying the Man. After all, we shall all die one day since he wants to marry you. Am also trying to think that your friend has tricked you to marry her dad since she is aware that her father has no wife again and have introduced you to her Dad.

Watch from 1:00 in the video below

Meanwhile, another lady in Ghana has reportedly been able to convince two of her boyfriends that she is pregnant for both of them, as she was unsure who exactly it was that got her pregnant.

How it happened

Narrating the story on Ladies' Circle on TV3 Ghana, Queen Ama, the host of the relationship show, indicated that the lady in question is one of her friends, and the story is 100% true.

According to Queen Ama, the two different boyfriends do not know that there is any contention going on and each of them has accepted full responsibility.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh