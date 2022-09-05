A hilarious video capturing a Nigerian lady criticising her mother for returning home at night has sparked reactions on social media

The lady jokingly knocked her mother for coming home that late and wanted to know exactly why she did it

According to the young lady, her mother would have told her to remain outside if the tables were turned

A young lady knocked her mother for coming back home late in a funny video she shared on TikTok.

The video was captioned by the lady, "My mom be doing the most honestly the last statement for me."

She criticised her mum for coming home at night. Photo Credit: TijTok/@ogazichioma

Source: UGC

She had jokingly questioned her mother as the woman arrived home and directed her to open the entrance door.

The lady insisted on knowing where her mum went to that made her return home at night. She added that her mum would have told her to stay outside if tables were turned.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Playing along, her mum fired back at the girl, enquiring if she was now the child, to which she got an affirmative response.

She then submitted by saying that she had gone to see a man.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

donspiro2 said:

"Ur mama Dey cheat."

ValerianKing said:

"I went to see man took me out."

assmama3 said:

"Open door for my mama I use God beg you."

Source: Legit.ng