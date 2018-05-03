Central University College courses offered and cut-off points 2024/2025

The Central University College Ghana is a private institution founded by Mensah Otabil in 1988. The institution was founded as a pastoral training institute by the International Central Gospel Church. Central University College courses are accredited by the relevant authorities.

Central University College courses are offered at the Miotso, Kumasi, Mataheko, and Christ Temple Graduate School campuses. In 1993, the institution was known as Central Christian College. It eventually became Central University College in 1998.

Central University College courses offered and cut-off points

Central University College is a member of the Association of African Universities (AAU). The university offers multiple programmes under seven schools and two faculties. Discover all Central University courses and cut-off points below.

Central University programmes

Below is an exploration of all Central University College courses on offer.

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers the courses listed below.

Bachelor of Laws

Diploma in Law

Diploma in Paralegal Studies

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences offers the programmes listed below.

Bachelor of Science in Economics

Bachelor of Arts in Environment and Development Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Theology

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

Bachelor of Arts in Social Work

Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness

Central Business School

The Central Business School offers the courses listed below.

Bachelor of Science in Management Studies

Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Marketing/ Human Resource Management/ Accounting)

School of Architecture and Design

Below are the courses offered by the School of Architecture and Design.

Bachelor of Architecture

Bachelor of Science in Planning

Bachelor of Science in Real Estate

Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design

Bachelor of Science in Landscape Design

Bachelor of Science in Interior Design

Bachelor of Science in Fashion Design

School of Engineering and Technology

The School of Engineering and Technology offers the programmes listed below.

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

School of Medical Sciences

The courses offered by the School of Medical Sciences are listed below.

Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistantship

Bachelor of Science in Public Health

School of Nursing and Midwifery

The School of Nursing and Midwifery offers one programme.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Central University College postgraduate courses

The School of Graduate Studies and Research offers the courses listed below.

MPhil Theology

MPhil Economics

MPhil Education

MPhil Guidance and Counselling

MPhil Development Policy

MPhil Educational Leadership & Administration

MBA Finance

MBA Human Resource Management

MBA General Management

MBA Marketing

MBA Agribusiness

MBA Project Management

MA Sacred Ministry

MA Religious Studies

MA Development Policy

MA Education

MA Communication Studies

MA Educational Leadership & Administration

Master of Public Health

Executive Masters in Leadership and Governance

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

PHARM D

Centre for Distance and Professional Education (CDPE)

The Centre for Distance and Professional Education (CDPE) offers the courses listed below.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Banking and Finance

Bachelor of Science in Administration (Human Resource Management)

Bachelor of Science in Administration (Marketing)

Central University cut-off points

Central University's academic cut-off points vary depending on the programme. All requirements align with the standards set by the nation's professional and regulatory bodies.

Here are the minimum cut-off points at Central University and academic requirements for undergraduate students.

WASSCE applicants

An aggregate score of 36 or higher

Three Credit passes (A1-C6) in core subjects of English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science or Social Studies

Credit passes in three elective subjects

SSSCE applicants

Three Credit passes (A-D) in core subjects: Mathematics, English, and Science or Social Studies

Credit passes in three elective subjects

An overall aggregate score of 24 or higher

GCE applicants at ordinary and advanced levels

Credit passes in five subjects

The subjects must include English Language and Mathematics at O-Level

At least three passes at A-Level

At A-Level, one of the passes must have a grade of D (plain) or higher.

A pass in General Paper.

Mature applicants

Be at least 25 years old at the time of application

Pass the Mature Students' Entrance Exam - two papers in your specialisation and one general paper

Submit a certified copy of the birth certificate, which must be five years old from the initial date of issue

Diploma holders

If you have a diploma or a professional certificate, meet the requirements listed below.

Credit passes in English Language and Mathematics at GCE O-Level

Credit passes in English and Core Mathematics for WASSCE/SSSCE applicants.

Central University admission process

You can apply online through the school's website and upload the required documents or submit a paper application form to the school's admissions officer with the required documents attached.

If you wish to apply online, follow the steps below.

Visit the Central University website.

Click "Apply Now".

Tap "Click here to buy eVoucher" and follow the instructions for buying a Central University eVoucher.

You will receive an SMS and email after paying GHC 150 (Ghanaian applicants) or USD 100 (foreign applicants) for an application eVoucher. The SMS and email contain your eVoucher PIN and SERIAL NUMBER.

Back to the Central University's website, in front of "Click here to buy eVoucher" is "Click here to select a program."

Tap "Click here to select a program."

Check courses whose applications are open and click on the admissions button underneath. Ensure the admissions button you click on is for the current year.

You will be directed to a Voucher Verification page where you should enter your eVoucher PIN and SERIAL NUMBER.

From here, follow the prompts as the system guides you until you complete the application process.

Ensure you upload two passport-size photographs and scanned copies of your academic certificates or results slips.

Remember to check all details entered on the form before submitting the online application. Once submitted, an online form can be viewed but cannot be edited.

Offline application process

If you wish to apply for admission into the university the manual way, follow the steps below.

Central University's paper application forms can be bought via Banker's Draft at the University's Finance Offices in Christ Temple, Kumasi, or Miotso campuses. They can also be obtained at ADB, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, GCB, Republic Bank, UMB, Prudential Bank, and GTBank branches nationwide and at the Ghana Post Office branch at Tema.

At the Central University's Finance Office, the paper application forms cost GHC 150 (undergraduate and diploma Ghanaian applicants), GHC 200 (graduate Ghanaian applicants), or USD 100.00 (undergraduate and graduate foreign applicants).

Alternatively, download an application form from the Central University's website, fill it out, and print it. You need to pay GHC 150 (undergraduate and diploma Ghanaian applicants) and GHC 200 (graduate Ghanaian applicants) or USD 100.00 (undergraduate & graduate foreign applicants) when submitting the forms at:

The Admissions Officer,

Central University, Miotso Campus (Off the Accra-Aflao Road)

P.O. Box 2305, Community, Tema, Ghana

Attach two passport-size photographs and photocopies of your academic certificates or results slips to the application form. Additionally, double-check all details entered on the form before submitting it.

For further clarifications regarding Central University's application process and related issues, contact the school using the contact details given below.

Admissions hotline number: +233 303 318583

+233 303 318583 Email address: enquiry.admissions@central.edu.gh

Is Central University a private school?

Yes, it is. Central University is a private institution of higher learning established in 1988. It started as a pastoral training institute of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and later became a university after receiving the Presidential Charter.

Who owns Central University Ghana?

The university is owned by the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

Where is Central University located in Ghana?

The Central University College's main campus is in Miotso outside Accra city within the Greater Accra region of Ghana. The institution's other campuses are Kumasi, Mataheko, and Christ Temple Graduate School.

Are there hostels at Central University College Ghana?

The university has student hostels at Miotso, Accra, and Kumasi campuses. The Central University hostel fees range between GHC 2,200 to over GHC 4,800 per year.

When is the deadline for Central University forms?

The deadline for submitting your application form depends on the course's application deadlines. Find out from the school's website when the application deadlines for various programmes are set.

Is Central University accredited in Ghana?

Yes, it is. Central University received Institutional Accreditation to offer tertiary programmes in 1998.

All Central University College courses are structured to provide fundamental training and knowledge that meet the standards of the current job market.

