Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui petitioned the Director General of the Ghana Police Service to investigate her estranged husband, Medikal, for the publication of false news

According to Fella Makafui, the false news publicised by Medikal had put her life in danger because she is a public figure

The letter has sparked massive debate on social media as many reference Medikal's ex-lover and musician Sister Deborah in their arguments

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

An old document filed by actress and movie producer Fella Makafui calling on the Ghana Police Service to investigate her husband and rapper Medikal has surfaced on social media amidst divorce rumours.

Fella Makafui, IGP Dampare and Medikal in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @fellamakafui, @ghpoliceservice and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui appealed to the Ghana Police Service to investigate Medikal

An old document dated April 4, 2024, told the story of Fella Makafui appealing to the Director General of the Ghana Police Service to investigate her estranged husband Medikal for publishing false news.

According to the letter, Fella Makafui stated that Medikal's publication of false news is a violation of Section 208 of the Criminal Code of 1960, Act 29.

"The publications made by Mr. Samuel Adu Frimpong, a musician popularly known as MEDIKAL, have put my life in imminent danger," she said.

In the same letter, Fella Makafui said that she and Medikal, born Mr. Samuel Adu Frimpong, had been married since March 7, 2020. However, they decided to divorce in January 2024 and have not communicated with each other since then. She said that despite this, they have agreed to co-parent our daughter, Island Frimpong.

Speaking of their plush mansion, which has been debated on social media as to who owns it, the star actress said that she and the rapper decided to jointly contribute to the finances for their house in East Legon Hills, where they currently reside.

The producer of the Resonance movie further stated that the Confirm hitmaker had recently been spending most of his time away from their home at East Legon Hills since their decision to divorce.

"Mr. Samuel Adu Frimpong not only falsely claimed on social m2edia that his life is in danger and attributed any potential harm to the residents of his house, but he has also made subsequent publications that cast serious innuendos about my personality. As a well-known female actress and public figure in Ghana, I am now facing severe threats to my life due to these false claims made by Mr. Samuel Adu Frimpong."

Fella Makafui further stated in the document that Medikal's false publication has a significant tendency to incite harm toward her since she is a public figure, easily identifiable, and can be targeted by Medikal's fanbase.

Below is a copy of Fella Makafui's letter to the Director General of the Ghana Police Service.

Reactions as Fella Makafui filed a police report against Medikal

Many people in the comment section referenced Medikal's former lover and musician, Sister Deborah, as they shared their opinions concerning the issues between Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Below are the reactions to Fella Makafui's letter to the Director General of the Ghana Police Service:

nanamercykesewaa said:

Now they want to give us drama

mc_collinz_ said:

This marriage started on social media, and ended on same. It's a shame ‍♂️

mz_richel said:

Derby is seated at some corner, sipping on some wine and watching the Akan drama

adjoa_the_promoter said:

Marry your best friend fo)

jacquahboutique.ja said:

Marriage is a beautiful thing with the right person and your best friend.

bra_jessyca said:

She just want collect the house from medikal .. long statement, only danger danger adey hear, no meaning

officialpaajoe said:

So sista Derby has been vindicated… oh I see paaaa…

"She called the cops": Medikal exposed Fella's plan to take over his house

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal expressed frustrations at his supposed ex-wife, Fella Makafui, and her family members.

The rapper says Fella Makafui called the police after he requested her cousin, who had been living with them for over two years, to move out of their plush mansion.

He shared a video of the unrest at home when the police arrived at their house to allegedly arrest him.

Source: YEN.com.gh