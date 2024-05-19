Ghanaian musician Medikal has opened up about his ex-wife's lavish lifestyle on social media

The Omo Ada hitmaker disclosed that he tried to be a caring and supportive husband by sponsoring her liposuction in Turkey

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's heartwrenching video trending on X

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has opened up sponsoring his ex-wife's liposuction in Turkey.

Fella Makafui and Medikal rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.



According to the rapper, he begged his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, to stop the procedure because of the dangerous risks involved, but she insisted on snatching her waist.

Medikal added that he has never dated a woman who has gone under the knife, but his ex-wife didn't heed his advice.

Famous musician Medikal added that he told his ex-wife to use influencers to market her slimming tea, but she didn't take her advice.

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@GhStiffler

things like this hurt yet I’m proud of you! Other men would’ve acted silly towards the lady and ended up in trouble. But you shared this for men to wake up, and learn from your mistakes. God bless you! For that

@eli_ayamba

Them go go do surgery then dey advertise Flat tummy tea concoction give these young ladies.

@kassybrew

Ladies date matured men please!.

@JeffreyTenkora2

Medical has money ooo

@Kmainoostan

Spending money on your wife is a good thing but spending money for her to look sassy is another thing. I'm your husband and I love you the way you are so why should I spend huge money on surgery for you to look sasssyNow another guy will be enjoying that body

@nanaberlo

Whats the news here. You helped your wife and this be normal. Who do you expect to help her?

@Sariibra10

If e no be MDK like who be Fella “ YOLO celebrity “ Errh Brother dey go through am

Fella Makafui Shames Haters As She Jams To Medikal's Song On Live TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who made waves online after performing Medikal's song Scarface.

The gifted dancer wore fashionable high heels while showcasing her flawless dance talents.

Social media users have praised the young mother for separating her personal life from her brand.

