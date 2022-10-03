A video of two toddler twins demonstrating the trending Hamba Wena dance moves has been circulating online

The footage shows the boys dressed in matching yellow shorts and brown shorts as they begin their dance routine

The Twitter post brought good feels to the timelines as many entertained Mzansi netizens showed the boys love

A pair of twin boys have won over the love and adoration of tons of Mzansi peeps with their vibey amapiano dance routine.

Two brothers won over the love of Mzansi netizens with their Hamba Wena Dance Challenge. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter/Morsa Images.

Source: Getty Images

A video posted on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 shows the boys rocking matching yellow shorts and brown shorts as they begin their dance routine when the popular Hamba Wena beat drops.

From the jumps to the head and shoulder movements, the boys move together in a cute and synchronised manner as they demonstrate popular dance moves.

The fun clip certainly brought good feels to the timelines, with many peeps responding with positive comments for the dancing duo.

Check out the video and the comments below:

@_Kingv058 reacted:

“I love Twins.”

@PreshyFairy commented:

“They are cute maan.”

@Hablo_T wrote:

“Last partwashaaaacava the shoulder.”

@B21Matlhatsi responded:

“How normal people dance.”

@phumla_mpila commented:

“The cutest.”

@PebblesNeo reacted:

“They killed it.”

@dawu_dino05 said:

“It's the shorts for me .”

