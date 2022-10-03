A young Ghanaian man has recently become the talk of many on social media after a viral video of him beatboxing surfaced

The clip captured him confidently making various sounds as he sang at the same time with onlookers getting wowed

@MasaMawenindaho, a follower wrote: "If this guy dey abroad like by now he dey plus some serious acappella group dey cash out"

A student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has recently gained waves on social media after a video of his talented performance surfaced.

Young man busily beatboxing, impressed elderly man Photo credit: @iam_sEd_i/Twitter, Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

A Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on @iam_sEd_i's timeline had the unidentified boy skillfully beatboxing and singing at the same time. He appeared to be at his hall of residence when he was being filmed.

The video was shared with the caption;

Wow. Who’s this guy????

Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 1,600 retweets with 193 quote tweets and 4,298 likes.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@SpOOkyThEManiaC commented:

Please when you find him please tell him to hit me up

@boakyetettey said:

Acapella singers really use talents like that. Search ‘Pentatonix’ on YouTube and watch their videos. You’d be amazed.

@MasaMawenindaho wrote:

This guy dey yankee aa like by now he dey plus some serious acappella group dey cash out nsu efuom mu ha di33 smh

@ZadokBillsNutor commented:

Someone came 2nd in Americas got talent just beatboxing.. butterscotch.. n this guy is just as good.. unluckily for him.. he was born in Gh.. hmmm

@Andrew_Makafui replied:

This isn't even him at his best. Some bi entertainment he give some beat bi I still no dey barb how he do am till today

From @Kwame_wanye:

For real. This is coming of his mouth. This is unbelievable. Tell me it's a joke

Watch the full video linked below;

