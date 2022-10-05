A jealous little girl has caused a stir online as she was seen stealing her dad's attention from her mom

The girl who was in bed with her parents made sure she unlocked her dad's arm from her mom just to put it on herself

Lots of netizens have indicated that they experienced similar scenarios after giving birth

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A toddler has caused thousands of social media users to voice out their reactions after she put up a rather hilarious act while on the bed with her parents.

In the video shared by a Facebook user called Lois Bonsu, the little observed that her mother and father had locked arms in an attempt to share a loving moment.

The girl made every effort to untie the hands of the two parents and found a way to lift the heavy arm of the rather and put it around herself instead.

Photos as girl removes dad's hand from mom and puts it on herself Photo credit: Lois Bonsu via Facebook

Source: UGC

Hilarious comment from social media users

The video generated numerous reactions with some netizens coming out to mention that they also experienced similar incidents after giving birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Below were some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Ayew Francis stated:

It's real oooh, my first girl child did same to her Mum when she was about 10mnths old, and her mother nearly cried...

De Don indicated:

My Daulther hate it when I came home and hug her mom first..she go mad whenever she sees her mom's legs on me

Benjamin Boateng Mensah commented:

Very true paaa.....my little girls always want to be around me and sleep in my bosom anytime I am home.

Click here to watch the video.

Young Girl Weeps As She Begs Her Mother To Stop Loving Her Father In Viral Video

In a similar story, a young girl has brought out the counselor in a lot of social media users after a video of her begging her mother to stop loving her father was shared online.

In the footage that was made public for the first time on the TikTok handle, @barbsluvsskylar, the young girl whose accent suggests that she is in Ghana was heard explaining that the only person her mother should show affection towards is her.

"I'm crying because you love daddy. Love me. Don't call daddy baby. Call me baby," she cried over and over until her mother got her smiling by promising never to love her father any longer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh