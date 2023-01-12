A lady who wanted a better life for herself and her family had to travel to America alone, leaving her daughter and husband behind

In the US, she worked long hours shift while missing home and the company that her family usually gives

Almost a year after she relocated abroad, her life became complete when her husband and daughter joined her

A lady and mother of one child, @happyesenam, has in a TikTok video narrated how she made a brave move in 2019 and relocated to the US without her husband and kid.

In the TikTok clip, she shared photos of her family when she was departing for America. Getting to the foreign country, her extended family members gave her a great welcome and helped her settle.

Many people were happy that she reunited with her husband and kid. Photo source: TikTok/@happyesenam

Lady and family reunited

A short while after arriving in the country, the mother began missing her family back home. On the day her daughter turned two, it broke her heart that she was absent.

As she was missing home, she also had to deal with working long hours shift to make money. Even after becoming a certified health practitioner, the lady combined it with her hard factory work. Respite came when her husband and kid finally joined her abroad months later.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

The Esi Chronicles said:

"I teared up at the reunion with your husband and daughter."

momandprettyimisi said:

"Congratulations. So happy for you. It could be daunting being a first timer in the US but somehow, God helps one to go through it."

user4939989464074 said:

"It’s just like my life playing in my face and I’m Esinam to in Virginia. God is a good God."

Maame Serwaah said:

"Awww I’m happy the princess is in with u."

kokobrratt said:

"I love seeing beautiful stories like this where we talk about real life challenges. Love all win at the end."

