A heartwarming video has shown the moment a young man met his mother again some 30 years after he was taken from her

The man known as Abdullah Khojali was full of tears during the reunion which was a total surprise to him

His parents got separated shortly after his birth and he was thereafter raised by his grandmother in Saudi Arabia

A man who was raised in Saudi Arabia by his grandmother finally met his mum 30 years after they got separated.

A video showed how Abdullah Khojali, who is fully grown, became emotional the moment his mother walked into a room to meet him unannounced.

Abdullar Khojali first met his mother in 2014, 30 years after they were separated. Photo credit: @ilmfeed.

Abdullah, who is a professional footballer, lost contact with his mother after she got divorced from his father 30 years ago.

Abdullah Khojali not aware that mum is alive

His mother is from Sudan. He was unaware that she was still alive until age 15 when his grandmother revealed it to him.

He made several attempts to locate her all to no avail, until 2014, when they got reunited in a surprise meeting.

The video was recorded in 2014, but it has recently gained traction again in 2022.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@usamashoaib01 said:

"May Allah give our mothers a long a healthy life, Ameen."

@fizahnur commented:

"I can't imagine a mom being separated from her child for 30years!!!"

@bahaar_e_zindagii commented:

Making me cry early in the morning. My parents have passed away. I talk about them very less because I miss them more then. Ya Allah give long life to everyone's parents and give high place in junnat ul firdaus to everyone parents who have passed away Ameen Sum Ameen."

@falak7fatima said:

"Ya Allah! It is so cruel to seperate a child from his mother... No Father should do this."

