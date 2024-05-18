A video of an old cabinet inside the Manhyia Palace Museum has got tongues wagging on social media

The antique cabinet, which the then-Asantehene used in the 1940s, is still in good shape

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with some commending the museum for preserving these relics

An adorable video showing a beautiful rosewood cabinet displayed at the Manhyia Palace Museum has sparked reactions on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @okofo.kotoko, the tour guide who was spotted showing a young man around the museum beamed with smiles when he got to the wooden cabinet.

Manhyia Palace Museum exhibits old relics Photo credit: @okofo.kotoko/TikTok @Opemsuo Radio

Source: UGC

According to the museum tour guide, that cabinet was used by the then-Asantehene in the 1940s to store cups and glasses that visitors would use anytime they visited the palace.

The man was then allowed to open the cabinet, where he expressed astonishment at realizing that the beautiful wooden antique was in good shape, fitted with water and wine glasses.

"On dear me, what a beauty," he remarked as he closed the cabinet.

The video which highlights the essence of maintenance and the rich Asante culture, has raked in over 2000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video were left in awe. Many also wondered how these relics had survived through the years.

thelivinglegend055 commented:

that's Asante kingdom for you

StellyRans commented:

u people can lie those times they don't used glass cups

Stella_Gray added:

but this is common in individual homes in Accra

bibinikojo added:

Oh but this type of cabinets already exist in many houses lol

Information w) wiase replied:

Luxury and wealth had been with the world since. There is nothing new under the sun

alsina added:

all these was swap with gold by the English..I mean they took gold from them and gave them these inferior

Old fan at Manhyia Museum causes stir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 1925 video showing a functioning fan inside one of the rooms at the Manhyia Palace Museum has gone viral on social media.

This comes as Ghanaian journalist Anita Akuffo toured the Manhyia Palace Museum.

According to a tour guide, the fan was installed in 1925 and still functions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh