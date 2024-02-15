A lady marked Valentine’s Day with a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG car gift from her caring lover

In a cute video, she was visibly overwhelmed by the luxurious present she received before the big day

Online users have watched the clip several times, and many gushed over the footage of the sweet moment

A lady celebrated Valentine’s Day with a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG car gift from her lover in a sweet video that has warmed the hearts of many online users.

The lovely clip starts with the lady arriving in a white four-wheel whip while blindfolded. Her partner welcomed her as he assisted her in exiting the vehicle she came in.

Pretty lady delights over Mercedes-Benz AMG car gift from her man on Val's Day. Photo credit: scroogevault.

Intense moment of suspense

During the moment of suspense, she was left guessing as she stood in front of the unexpected car gift. When she took off the blindfolds, she was overcome with joy by the sight of the luxurious whip.

The TikTok account Scroogevault posted the lovely footage of the sweet moment without a caption. The time indicates that the lady received the gift before Valentine's Day.

Since emerging on the internet, the clip has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Valentine’s Day, also known as St Valentine’s Day, is celebrated worldwide on February 14 every year.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over the footage of the couple

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Tiinukee said:

You can see me under the car, crying.

Je bestie observed:

Why he push her like dat.

Sessy M said:

I can't even get a text back .

A observed:

Mercedes amg g63 ❤️.

Chiamaka posted:

God, when is it my turn?

Not Your Babe said:

That's my dream car.

Temstwin reacted:

This is so amazing, congratulations!

Stlyedbyada commented:

Guys, I'm the flower on top of the car .

Noemia reacted:

I feel every day that my turn is around the corner.

Mya commented:

I need money to buy my man everything he wants .

Mini posted:

I'm sorry. I'd cry like a baby .

Bad Braider said:

The way I screamed with her because this is my dream car too one day, Lord.

Bossbae said:

It's not just a car it's a beast, guys.

Gracious Okputu commented:

They've started fam.

Johanna gushed:

I deserve this kind of man .

