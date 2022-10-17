A young lady could not hide her excitement when her boyfriend proposed to her in front of her schoolmates

The lady removed her wig without caring that people were looking at them as many filmed their cute moment

Many TikTokers who reacted to the video congratulated the lady, as some said she must have really loved the young man

A viral video on TikTok has shown the moment a young lady took her wedding proposal with ultimate gladness and never minded who was looking at her.

In the clip, the lady went gaga, pulled off her wig and ran towards her boyfriend who was on his knees with a ring in his hand.

People said that the proposal really made her happy. Photo source: TikTok/@vickyberry96

She gave the man a big hug as she cried for joy. Her lover also got emotional as he kept sniffing with one of his hands over her shoulder.

Many people who witnessed the show of joy whipped out their phones to capture the moment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate couple

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Eselove240 said:

"I can't stop watching and smiling, see how I just dey smile like Mumu, congratulations to her the congratulations go reach everybody."

Regan Kay fan page said:

"Wen ur soul mate finally proposed."

action energy S said:

"I'm wishing you guys blessed family in future to come."

Precious said:

"Congratulations."

Tebeh Tebeh said:

"Is the cap for me Hahaha congratulations."

Divine Mercy said:

"Congratulations dear it's not easy to see soulmate. I tap from u."

