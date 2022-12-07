A Ghanaian woman has said that women who tend to be unfaithful in marriages do so as a means to complement their loneliness

Sharing her viewpoint on infidelity, the woman said that a married woman might cheat because she feels she needs a man in her life

Netizens shared diverse views on marriage and the challenges people go through

A Ghanaian woman has caused a stir on social media after giving a definite answer on why married women cheat on their husbands.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @pulseghana, the woman who was being interviewed at her workplace said that most women who cheat do so because their husbands are often not around to keep them company.

Woman opens up on why married women cheat on their husbands Photo credit@pulse Ghana/TikTok

She said that in cases where the woman is not God-fearing, being unfaithful to an absent husband is very simple.

“When you hear that a married woman is cheating then it is because the husband does not have time for her or he is far away”

The comment by the woman has shocked netizens who have shared diverse opinions on the issue.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 31,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Leticia Erskine

Mesef I don’t believe in marriage Koraa if get my small money p3 ago give Birth that all

Francis Ayivi

It’s all about money…if you’re a man and you are not financially stable, earning money regularly, don’t bother thinking about marriage.

sissyclassy

This woman has spoken the truth

Nana Yaa Kissiwa

Feeling Auntie ✌you are absolutely right

