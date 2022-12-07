A Ghanaian girl has got netizens laughing after she denied her friend who claimed in public that they were a couple

In a video making rounds on social media, the young lady was very unhappy as a friend suddenly changed her relationship from a good friend to a couple.

The lady who wanted to set things straight told a man who cared to know that they were just friends and nothing more

A TikTok video has got netizens in stitches after a young man who wanted to portray his beautiful friend as his girlfriend got an unexpected reply.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @yaw_niel showed a moment where a young man and a lady seated on a lovers bench were approached by a photographer who wanted to take pictures of them but first had to seek their consent.

Ghanaian man and the young lady answering a question about their relationship status Photo credit @yaw_niel/TikTok

Source: UGC

During the conversation, the photographer quizzed whether they were a couple.

The guy in a spontaneous answer at first said they were just good friends.

Sensing that this might be the perfect opportunity to test whether the lady has eyes for him, the young man quickly changed his answer and said “we are a couple”.

The response did not please the lady whose facial expression suddenly changed as if to say are you referring to me?

The lady politely clarified that they were just friends and agreed to the photographer’s request to take pictures of her.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the 1 minute 2 seconds video took particular notice of the lady's posture when the guy labelled them as a couple.

Others also praised the photographer for the nice pictures he took of the lady.

Mima

Immediately he said couple, her face

seth_knii

adwoa has clearly been waiting for this opportunity for soo long...she nailed it though

user6824384847072

pls come to my end because I like taking pictures

Nanaadwoa_osika

Woooow Adwoa fo) ankasa de3

Source: YEN.com.gh