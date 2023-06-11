GHOne TV and Starr FM boss Nana Aba Anamoah evoked emotions on Twitter over the abrupt demise of a 51-year-old man and his 4-year-old son

The father-son pair reportedly died from an electric shock caused by a faulty heater at their home on April 4, 2023

Fans and followers reached out to mourn with the widow and family of the deceased in the comments area

Media star Nana Aba Anamoah sparked tears over the heartbreaking demise of a 51-year-old man and his son, who reportedly died from electric shock.

The general manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM mourned the late Charles Segbezdie-Pongo, and his four-year-old son, Fiifi Sefadzi Segbezdie-Pongo, via Twitter with an obituary of the pair on Saturday, June 10.

Details about the cause of the father-son's death

The father-son duo reportedly died after the electric shock caused by a faulty water heater they were using on April 4, 2023, at their home.

Funeral of the father-son duo

The widow, family members, and loved ones interred the deceased and his late son at the Tema Community 9 cemetery following a pre-burial church service at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Lorenz Wold Parish in Tema Community 1, reports Adom Online.

Nana Aba Anamoah later posted a photo from the church service and asked her followers to remember the widow in their prayers. A fan shared another photo of the father-son here. Her follower reached out to offer support and condolences.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Tears flow after Naan Aba Anamoah's post

Fans commiserated with the family and prayed for the souls of the dead

@Priscy5 said:

May their souls rest in peace.

@biggles_monies stated:

Hhhhmmmm…May their gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

@BADASSPMF reacted:

Very very sad.

@ThatBitchBoy1 commented:

I was at the funeral today! And our handkerchief never left our hands cause it was soaked with tears.

@muhym52450 said:

So sad!

@kofimesiah posted:

Oh, Charley.

@LondonLadyinred stated:

I pray that the Lord comforts the family.

@Abbey56024331 shared:

Mr Pongo, may your soul rest in perfect peace. All Ayanfuri Edikan persues mining staff and the entire safety department will forever miss you.

@extroshi stated:

Hmm, sad story.

@KossohDziedzorm commented:

He is from my hometown Alavanyo.

@daniel_ansah1 posted:

Oh! This is sad.

@T_Dition said:

Water heaters are my biggest phobia.

@Leewayo said:

See their bodies; awww, God, show us mercy.

@KwamePsalm said:

Eii this life kraa oh no!!! This is painful and sad! U can imagine the pain they went through before their demise. This is heartbreaking.

@enna_enna1 posted:

Life is such a misery.

@iPhoneNyame commented:

May their soul rest in perfect peace.

@Naavevee stated:

This is painful. Herh. Mya the RIP.

