Sylvester Ofori has been charged with first-degree murder for a crime committed in September 2020

The US-based Ghanaian pastor is believed to be Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako's spiritual son

Reports indicate that Sylvester has been sentenced to life imprisonment after a recent court ruling

On September 8, 2020, a US-based Ghanaian pastor in charge of the Floodgates Of Heaven Church shot and killed his wife, Barbara Tommey.

A video footage of the pastor threatening to kill his 27-year-old wife after their separation has resurfaced on social media.

Sylvester is believed to have received his sentence after a court proceeding which began on Monday, July 22.

Sylvester Ofori and the late Barbara Tommey Photo source: Pinterest, YouTube/Wesh2

Sylvester Ofori sentenced to life

Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, who shared footage of the court proceedings, reported that Sylvester Ofori had been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The ruling confirmed that the 39-year-old spiritual son of renowned televangelist Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako premeditated the crime.

Prophet Amoako said he visited Sylvester and his wife before the murder and described the crime as a calculated witchcraft attack.

The court's decision was based on several reasons implicating Sylvester Ofori, including his purchase of a firearm 12 days before the crime and a shooting drill kit found in his house.

Ofori refused a plea deal to accept his guilt and received a jail term of 50 years last year as he showed no remorse for the crime.

In Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's report, the embattled Sylvester Ofori exhibited questionable behaviour, especially after one of his trips to Ghana.

