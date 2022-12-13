A young Ghanaian mother is in dire need of financial support to take care of her newborn triplets

Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei shed light on the young woman’s plight and current situation

He asked for Ghanaians to support the woman so she can take care of her kids and their needs

A young Ghanaian woman has resorted to social media for financial assistance in order to cater for her newborn triplets.

Popular Ghanaian blogger @KobbyKyei_who took to Twitter to share the news, said the 29-year-old mother currently living at Agona Swedru in the Central Region needs support to provide baby essentials for her kids.

Kobby Kyei_revealed that Adwoa is currently struggling to afford certain items such as baby diapers, baby food, baby clothes, coat sheets, a baby bed and toiletries.

Kobby Kyei interviews the mother of triplets who is in need of financial support Photo credit @Kobby Kyei_/Twitter

He appealed to philanthropists to come to the woman's aid and support her to take care of the kids.

“SAD STORY!Exclusive Story Of a POOR 29yrs old lady (Adwoa) with triplets at Agona Swedru. ADWOA is in need of essential baby things ( baby diapers, baby food, baby clothes ,coat sheets, baby bed, toiletries)that will help her in taking care of her triplets.

Any form of help is welcome. Kindly contact her on : 055 653 5400 or send momo on her num : 024 109 8106 ( Lydia Prah ) God richly bless you” the tweet read.

