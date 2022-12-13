29-year-old Ghanaian Mother Of Triplets Appeals For Financial Support To Cater For Her Kids
- A young Ghanaian mother is in dire need of financial support to take care of her newborn triplets
- Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei shed light on the young woman’s plight and current situation
- He asked for Ghanaians to support the woman so she can take care of her kids and their needs
A young Ghanaian woman has resorted to social media for financial assistance in order to cater for her newborn triplets.
Popular Ghanaian blogger @KobbyKyei_who took to Twitter to share the news, said the 29-year-old mother currently living at Agona Swedru in the Central Region needs support to provide baby essentials for her kids.
Kobby Kyei_revealed that Adwoa is currently struggling to afford certain items such as baby diapers, baby food, baby clothes, coat sheets, a baby bed and toiletries.
He appealed to philanthropists to come to the woman's aid and support her to take care of the kids.
“SAD STORY!Exclusive Story Of a POOR 29yrs old lady (Adwoa) with triplets at Agona Swedru. ADWOA is in need of essential baby things ( baby diapers, baby food, baby clothes ,coat sheets, baby bed, toiletries)that will help her in taking care of her triplets.
Any form of help is welcome. Kindly contact her on : 055 653 5400 or send momo on her num : 024 109 8106 ( Lydia Prah ) God richly bless you” the tweet read.
Ghanaian Teenage Mom Living In Flooded Wooden Structure Begs For Help in Emotional Video
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian mother identified only as Regina from the Volta Region of Ghana is appealing for financial assistance for her less than one-month-old baby's upkeep.
Wizkid Live in Ghana: Mother leaves 4-month-old baby at home to attend concert, story sparks public outrage
The 18-year-old mother lives in a flooded wooden structure with her newborn child and her mother who works as a janitor.
Regina told Etwereso Hemaa Official that the baby was unwell when the Ghanaian philanthropist visited her in the shabby house.
''Mosquitoes have bitten her [the baby]. She is sick and feeling hot,'' Regina said in response to a question about whether mosquitoes don't bite them.
