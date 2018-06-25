University of Ghana Legon grading system for GPA: what is it?

The University of Ghana (UG) is one of the top institutions of higher learning in Ghana. It was founded in 1948 and was initially known as the University College of the Gold Coast. Since then, the institution has expanded significantly and now has various campuses, with the main one being in Legon. Like many other universities, examinations and grading are a crucial part of learning at UG. What is the University of Ghana Legon grading system in 2022?

The university's grading system considers numerous aspects of a student's paper. The University of Ghana's GPA grading system is largely centred on expression, presentation, and content.

The University of Ghana Legon grading system

What is the grading system of the University of Ghana Legon? The institution uses a grade point average system. Each exam the student sits is assigned a grade that then becomes part of a cumulative average to determine their final degree classification. Students' papers are graded according to their grasp of the subject matter, originality, coherence, organization, and grammar.

Here is a look at the Legon GPA grading system, including the letter grades, marks, grade points, and interpretation of each grade.

Grade letter Marks Grade point Interpretation A 80–100 4.0 Outstanding Coherently organized and logically presented material/paper Ideas are clearly expressed with minimal blemishes (grammatical and typographical errors) In sum, the work leaves the reader in no doubt about its exceptional quality and striking sense of completeness. Original ideas and perceptive insight Thorough knowledge /grasp of the subject matter B+ 75–79 3.5 Very good Coherently organized and logically presented material/paper Ideas are clearly expressed but with a few blemishes (grammatical and typographical errors) Impressive knowledge of the subject matter but falls slightly short of an outstanding answer B 70–74 3.0 Good Clearly above average knowledge/grasp of subject matter Flashes of brilliance and originality Tolerable level of linguistic flaws (grammatical and typographical errors) Well-organized and presented material/paper C+ 65–69 2.5 Fairly good Above average command of subject matter Contains a tolerable level of linguistic flaws (grammatical and typographical errors) Fairly well organized and presented material/paper C 60–64 2.0 Average Average grasp of the subject matter, average organization, and presentation. The paper has linguistic flaws, including some typographical and grammatical errors. D+ 55–59 1.5 Below average Weak grasp of the subject matter, weak organization, and presentation. The paper has linguistic flaws including some typographical and grammatical errors. D 50 – 54 1.0 Marginal Very weak grasp of the subject matter, weak organization, and presentation. The paper has linguistic flaws, including some typographical and grammatical errors. F 0–49 0 Fail /Unsatisfactory Poor knowledge/grasp of subject matter. Poor organization and presentation of material/paper Some linguistic flaws (grammatical and typographical errors)

University of Ghana degree classification

What is first class in UG? Here is a look at the GPA points for each degree class at the institution.

Class Cumulative grade points First Class 3.60 – 4.00 Second Class (Upper Division) 3.00 – 3.59 Second Class (Lower Division) 2.00 – 2.99 Third Class 1.50 – 1.99 Pass 1.00 – 1.49 Fail 0.00 – 0.99

Legon grading system for WASSCE

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is a standardized exam conducted in West African countries. Students who pass the exam receive a certificate confirming their graduation from secondary education. Here is a look at the grading scale with percentages.

Grade Marks A1 75% to 100% B2 70% to 74% B3 65% to 69% C4 60% to 64% C5 55% to 59% C6 50% to 54% D7 45% to 49% E8 40% to 45% F9 0% to 39%

What is the University of Ghana's grading system for graduate students?

The 2022 UG grading system for graduate students is quite like that of the undergraduate level. The only exception is the oral exam conducted as part of the master's and doctorate students' exams. Oral exams are graded as a pass (60% and above) or a fail (below 60%).

Here is a look at the other graduate grades under the 2022 Legon grading system.

Grade Marks Interpretation Grade point A 80 - 100 Excellent 4.00 B+ 70 - 79 Very Good 3.50 B 60 - 69 Good 3.00 C 50 - 59 Pass 2.00 D 30 - 49 Fail 1.50 F 0 - 29 Fail 1.00 Z -- Disqualification -- I -- Incomplete with justification -- Y -- Continuing -- X -- Incomplete without justification --

What grade is A in Legon?

According to the University of Ghana's grading system for undergraduate students, a learner gets an A if they score between 80 and 100 marks on a paper. These marks are assigned a grade point score of 4.0.

What is the CGPA for second-class upper?

The Second Class (Upper Division) is given to those with cumulative GPAs of 3.00 – 3.59

What is the grading system in the University of Ghana Legon?

The university uses a GPA grading system.

The University of Ghana Legon grading system is quite similar to that used in the USA. The institution's GPA system sees students assigned grade points according to the marks scored on each paper. These scores are then graded cumulatively to determine the student's final score upon completion of their university studies.

