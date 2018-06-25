Global site navigation

University of Ghana Legon grading system for GPA: what is it?
by  Chris Ndetei Jackline Wangare

The University of Ghana (UG) is one of the top institutions of higher learning in Ghana. It was founded in 1948 and was initially known as the University College of the Gold Coast. Since then, the institution has expanded significantly and now has various campuses, with the main one being in Legon. Like many other universities, examinations and grading are a crucial part of learning at UG. What is the University of Ghana Legon grading system in 2022?

university of Ghana grading system for undergraduate students
An exam paper being graded. Photo: pexels.com, @Andy Barbour
Source: UGC

The university's grading system considers numerous aspects of a student's paper. The University of Ghana's GPA grading system is largely centred on expression, presentation, and content.

The University of Ghana Legon grading system

What is the grading system of the University of Ghana Legon? The institution uses a grade point average system. Each exam the student sits is assigned a grade that then becomes part of a cumulative average to determine their final degree classification. Students' papers are graded according to their grasp of the subject matter, originality, coherence, organization, and grammar.

Here is a look at the Legon GPA grading system, including the letter grades, marks, grade points, and interpretation of each grade.

Grade letterMarksGrade pointInterpretation
A80–100 4.0OutstandingCoherently organized and logically presented material/paperIdeas are clearly expressed with minimal blemishes (grammatical and typographical errors)In sum, the work leaves the reader in no doubt about its exceptional quality and striking sense of completeness.Original ideas and perceptive insightThorough knowledge /grasp of the subject matter
B+75–793.5Very goodCoherently organized and logically presented material/paperIdeas are clearly expressed but with a few blemishes (grammatical and typographical errors)Impressive knowledge of the subject matter but falls slightly short of an outstanding answer
B70–74 3.0GoodClearly above average knowledge/grasp of subject matterFlashes of brilliance and originalityTolerable level of linguistic flaws (grammatical and typographical errors)Well-organized and presented material/paper
C+65–692.5Fairly goodAbove average command of subject matterContains a tolerable level of linguistic flaws (grammatical and typographical errors)Fairly well organized and presented material/paper
C60–642.0Average Average grasp of the subject matter, average organization, and presentation. The paper has linguistic flaws, including some typographical and grammatical errors.
D+55–591.5Below averageWeak grasp of the subject matter, weak organization, and presentation. The paper has linguistic flaws including some typographical and grammatical errors.
D50 – 541.0MarginalVery weak grasp of the subject matter, weak organization, and presentation. The paper has linguistic flaws, including some typographical and grammatical errors.
F0–490 Fail /UnsatisfactoryPoor knowledge/grasp of subject matter.Poor organization and presentation of material/paperSome linguistic flaws (grammatical and typographical errors)

University of Ghana degree classification

What is the grading system of the University of Ghana Legon?
A university graduand. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions
Source: UGC

What is first class in UG? Here is a look at the GPA points for each degree class at the institution.

ClassCumulative grade points
First Class3.60 – 4.00
Second Class (Upper Division)3.00 – 3.59
Second Class (Lower Division)2.00 – 2.99
Third Class1.50 – 1.99
Pass 1.00 – 1.49
Fail 0.00 – 0.99

Legon grading system for WASSCE

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is a standardized exam conducted in West African countries. Students who pass the exam receive a certificate confirming their graduation from secondary education. Here is a look at the grading scale with percentages.

GradeMarks
A175% to 100%
B270% to 74%
B365% to 69%
C460% to 64%
C555% to 59%
C650% to 54%
D745% to 49%
E840% to 45%
F90% to 39%

What is the University of Ghana's grading system for graduate students?

The 2022 UG grading system for graduate students is quite like that of the undergraduate level. The only exception is the oral exam conducted as part of the master's and doctorate students' exams. Oral exams are graded as a pass (60% and above) or a fail (below 60%).

Here is a look at the other graduate grades under the 2022 Legon grading system.

GradeMarksInterpretationGrade point
A80 - 100Excellent4.00
B+70 - 79Very Good3.50
B60 - 69Good3.00
C50 - 59Pass2.00
D30 - 49Fail1.50
F0 - 29Fail1.00
Z--Disqualification--
I--Incomplete with justification--
Y--Continuing--
X--Incomplete without justification--

What grade is A in Legon?

According to the University of Ghana's grading system for undergraduate students, a learner gets an A if they score between 80 and 100 marks on a paper. These marks are assigned a grade point score of 4.0.

What is the CGPA for second-class upper?

2022 UG grading system
A graduand wearing graduation apparel. Photo: pexels.com, @Erisvan Souza
Source: UGC

The Second Class (Upper Division) is given to those with cumulative GPAs of 3.00 – 3.59

What is the grading system in the University of Ghana Legon?

The university uses a GPA grading system.

The University of Ghana Legon grading system is quite similar to that used in the USA. The institution's GPA system sees students assigned grade points according to the marks scored on each paper. These scores are then graded cumulatively to determine the student's final score upon completion of their university studies.

Source: YEN.com.gh

