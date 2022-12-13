Celebrated Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is having the time of her life as she flaunts videos of her family chilling in America

The footage showed the actress, her husband and her children all dressed up dancing and posing in front of an American house in the snow

Several netizens were happy for her and expressed their admiration in the comments section of Tracey Boakye's Instagram post

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye gave her fans something to be excited about when she shared videos of her family enjoying themselves in the snow on Instagram. The actress, her husband and her children posed in front of a house in America, much to the delight of netizens.

Tracey Boakye chills with family in the snow. Photo credit: Tracey Boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye wrote a caption on Instagram that detailed how grateful she was for her life and family. She said:

Happiness and Joy ❤️… Blessed Family.. Bossy life … #richfamily #bosslady #theirmadam

The famous actress also owns a $1.5 million mansion in East Legon, Ghana, which boasts a swimming pool, and children's play area, among others.

Netizens react to Tracey Boakye's American home

Several netizens were amazed by Tracey Boakye's soft life in the US and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Zika Beauty Palace said:

You are a boss, no lie! I’ve been observing the countless times you have travelled out of the country this year alone from January till now. Even with this high rate of the dollar, e no be beans abeg. Make as much noise as you can because you are rich , no be audio. To travel out of the country every now and then no be small money. Only the rich can afford that. I pray I get to that level soon. I salute u boss lady

Charity Kwao commented:

You’re just blessed, no two ways about that. May the Lord continue to bless you as you become a blessing to others too

chef_wayne282 added:

Beautiful! Next time invite me lol

