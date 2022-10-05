A young Ghanaian mother is appealing for financial assistance for her nearly one-month-old baby's upkeep

Regina, 18, lives in a flooded wooden structure with her baby and her mother who works as a janitor in people's homes

In a video, the young lady bemoaned that they are exposed to mosquitoes, which has caused the baby to develop a worrying temperature

A young Ghanaian mother identified only as Regina from the Volta Region of Ghana is appealing for financial assistance for her less than one-month-old baby's upkeep.

The 18-year-old mother lives in a flooded wooden structure with her newborn child and her mother who works as a janitor.

Poor living conditions affect child's health

Regina told Etwereso Hemaa Official that the baby was unwell when the Ghanaian philanthropist visited her in the shabby house.

''Mosquitoes have bitten her [the baby]. She is sick and feeling hot,'' Regina said in response to a question about whether mosquitoes don't bite them.''

Appeal for financial help

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in a WhatsApp conversation, Etwereso Hemaa Official disclosed that people are not contributing to help as they continue to judge Regina.

''Very few people have shown concern after I appealed for support. I had to use my resources to get her some items.

''The baby needs help, and I am appealing to people to reach out so we can help the new mother and her baby,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Kindly donate to Momo name Freda Oppong on 0240400208/O550034164.

Watch Regina's video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh