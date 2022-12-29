Ewurasi, a Ghanaian lady has released a photo from her wedding in 2021 and an image of her cute baby delivered in 2022

The grateful mother shared the adorable Twitter pictures to celebrate having happy endings in 2021 and 2022

While some congratulated her in the comment section, others tapped into her blessing for themselves

A Ghanaian lady named Ewurasi has blessed social media feeds with adorable photos from her wedding and her cute baby, who arrived this year.

She delivered the images to express delight about how 2022 has been good to her. The first frame captured herself and her husband in their wedding ensembles.

The second picture shows the couple's newborn baby, with the child's maximum body hidden, including the face.

Photos as Ghanaian mom celebrates happy endings in 2021 and 2022. Credit: @_ewurasi.

Source: Twitter

Ewurasi expresses joy

Sharing the photos, Ewurasi said, ''How I ended 2021 vs how I’m ending 2022. Such a wonderful year it’s been''.

More than 326 people retweeted and 4,949 had reacted to her post at the time of this publication.

See the images below:

Netizens congratulated Ewurasi after the pictures emerged

@missbuckle posted:

Congratulations Ewurasi!

@Meera_sein commented:

Congratulations.

@_Annikus said:

Congratulations, Francess!

@KingParey reacted:

Congrats, oooooo.

@eugiiiiie commented:

Congratulations, baby girl!

@Primo_Harding commented:

Congratulations, sweet mom.

@so_Cesca said:

Twinnie, congrats!

@GhCitizen_1 commented:

Great is thy faithfulness.

@Serious_focus reacted:

Congratulations; I tap into these blessings in 2027 and 2028.

@BigVickkk said:

Congratulations, dear.

@GamerPrincessXI shared:

You morphed into a baby. Congrats on achieving metamorphosis.

Source: YEN.com.gh