TikTok star, singer, and emerging actor, La’Ron Hines, has bought himself a brand-new luxury whip

The internet sensation shared photos on his Twitter account, where he is seen in the frames posing in front of the ride

Fans and loved ones celebrated his achievement, with one asking Hines to show him how he can also make it

TikTok star and internet sensation, La’Ron Hines, has released photos showing off his newly acquired posh car, delighting the hearts of fans and loved ones.

He made his new gift to himself public via Twitter, where he posed in front of the luxury whip in lovely pictures.

La’Ron Hines celebrates acquiring his first car

''Ending 2022 on a High Note. My first big boy adult purchase lol,'' he shared with the images.

Reactions as TikToker La’Ron Hines flaunts his new whip. Credit: @LaRonHines.

Source: Twitter

The TikTok star has gained more than nine million followers on the social media app thanks to candid interviews he does with children.

According to Complex, Hines lives in California but is originally from Mississippi. The Tiktoker earned popularity after he started creating content to showcase his singing, dancing, and acting talents.

His natural ability to quiz the kids in a laidback and funny way has made him an even bigger viral sensation. The latest photos of Hines showing off his new car gained reactions, with many congratulating him.

See the post below:

How loved ones reacted to the stunning images

@kvng_follie23 posted:

Congrats, guy!

@ms_heatherbae commented:

I smell a ride down pch coming!

@DjChubbESwagg said:

Congrats man! All the blessings to you!

@MsCaShawn reacted:

I'm happy for you!

@DonDyva commented:

Looks like you're handing over the keys, so I'll be there shortly to pick them up. Congrats, internet nephew.

@skarrr22 reacted:

Congrats, mister Ron!

@briandavisjr86 said:

Man, come to jersey to pick me up lol. Enjoy the new wheels my g!

SamVee said:

How did you get the money? Show me the way.

Hardworking Man Buys New Nissan Altima 2022 SR, Flaunts Car in Photos

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man with the social media name Zekkyezaah shared heartwarming pictures after purchasing a brand new Nissan Altima 2022 to spoil himself.

According to Zekkyezaah, he has been working too hard, and the new whip was one of the ways to celebrate his milestones in life. The young man took to his socials to share the images with a message.

Source: YEN.com.gh